Gary Lucy reveals ‘impossible’ decision that caused Laura Anderson split

Gary Lucy has opened up about the real reason that he and Laura Anderson have split up.

The former Hollyoaks and EastEnders star was in a relationship with the ex-Love Island contestant, who revealed they were expecting their first child together to her Instagram followers on Thursday (16 February).

“Our hearts are full, Baby Lucy due Summer 23,” Anderson, 33, wrote.

Anderson posted a video montage showing the pair looking overcome with happiness at their pregnancy scans. In one shot, Lucy was smiling, holding baby clothes in his hands, in another, Anderson cradled her bump.

Hours later, on Friday (17 February), Lucy, 41 confirmed the pair were “no longer” together but would be raising the child amicably, following reports that the pair had already split in January.

According to the actor, the relationship ended after a disagreement over where they would live as a new family. Lucy said he refused to move to Anderson’s native Scotland as he wanted to be close to his four other children from his previous relationship with Natasha Gray. His four children live with Gray in England.

The TV stars met last year when they appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, and made the relationship official in December as they spent Christmas together.

Lucy toldThe Sun: “Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here.”

“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time.”

Anderson announced that were expecting their first child together on Thursday (16 January) (Instagram/Laura Anderson)

He continued: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible.”

“I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could,” he added.

Lucy said he still thinks “the world of” Anderson and hopes to reconcile with her in the future. He praised the former Love Island star for doing a “wonderful job” as a mother-to-be.

“Looking for love elsewhere isn’t on the radar,” he told the publication, adding: “We can’t get things to work at this time, but who knows what the future holds?”

So far, the reality TV star has not commented on the split.

The Independent has contacted Anderson’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Anderson led her fans to believe they had split after writing a cryptic message on social media: “I deserve it all. The career. The love. The family. The peace. The life. We all do my angels. Especially the peace.”

Ex-Love Island contestants Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole were among those to congratulate Anderson following her pregnancy announcement last week.