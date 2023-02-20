Harry and Meghan ‘in a predicament’ over attending King Charles’ coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry is reportedly “in a predicament” over attending King Charles’ coronation if he and wife Meghan Markle are invited.

The new monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Despite the fallout over Harry and Meghan’s controversial Netflix documentary and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare, the couple are expected to be invited to the ceremony.

On Sunday (19 February), The Telegraph reported that Harry is weighing up a “million different variables” to decide whether he and Meghan should fly to the United Kingdom in May, citing a friend of the duke.

Harry is reportedly considering how the British public will react to him and Meghan attending the coronation, as well as whether their decision to skip it might be perceived as a snub.

Additionally, their son Archie’s fourth birthday coincides with the coronation ceremony.

The source told the newspaper that Harry is mindful that the coronation will be “pretty much the most important day” in his father Charles’s life.

They added that the duke, who relocated to California with Meghan after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, would like to be by Charles’s side as he is crowned Britain’s new king.

Harry would also like to repair his relationships with other members of the royal family, the publication reported.

Earlier this week, a source close to the royal family told The Daily Mail the Sussexes “will definitely” be at Charles’ big day, but should not expect any reconciliation talks.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his memoir, Harry refused to commit to attending Charles’s coronation.

He said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

In their six-episode Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, Harry claimed that Buckingham Palace treated him differently compared to his older brother and heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales.

His memoir Spare contained several allegations against Prince William, including that he physically attacked Harry by grabbing him “by the collar, ripping my necklace” and knocking him “to the floor”.

The royal family have not publicly commented on either the Netflix documentary oor Harry’s memoir.

Preparations for the coronation have begun, as it was recently reported Andrew Lloyd Webber has been commisioned to compose a new anthem for the occasion.