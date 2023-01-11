King Charles reportedly 'planning on inviting Harry and Meghan to coronation'

King Charles III is reportedly planning on inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation in May.

The 74-year-old monarch will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry, who has been openly critical of his father in his new autobiography Spare, will be invited to the occasion with his wife Meghan Markle.

“My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation,” Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Sign up for our newsletters.