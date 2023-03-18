Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has recalled a breastfeeding mishap she suffered while in a car park recently.

The Loose Women panellist, 33, gave birth to baby daughter Belle in February.

She also shares son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with her EastEnders actor husband Joe Swash, as well as 14-year-old Zachary with her ex Dean Cox and 10-year-old Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner shared a candid update to her Instagram Stories this week, telling her 5.6 million followers that she had found herself in a dilemma after taking Rex and Rose to a music lesson.

Solomon explained that she had tried to breastfeed her newborn daughter while wearing a jumper dress, and soon regretted the outfit decision.

“I am sitting outside a toggler dancing class, naked from the boob down because you can’t breastfeed in a jumper dress,” she said, in a video filmed while the presenter sits in a car.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. Not one brain cell in my head went, ‘You’re not going to be able to feed in that, Stacey, you can’t wear it.’”

Solomon continued: “Belle was already losing it when we got in the car so I just had to feed her and hope none of the mums come over and look in.”

The TV presenter has been praised by her fans for ‘not sugar coating’ the difficulties of motherhood (Instagram / @staceysolomon)

She then explained that “luckily” her husband was on “lookout duty”.

On Tuesday (14 March), fans praised Solomon for being “honest” about the difficulties of motherhood.

Posting a picture of her three youngest children, Solomon wrote in the caption that she had been telling herself she was “failing” at motherhood and “doing a rubbish job”.

“I never tell myself how well I’m doing,” she wrote. “Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it’s not easy.”

She said that she was proud of herself that day and felt like a “superhuman”.

“You are a prime example of a super mum, super woman with a super big heart,” commented one follower.

Another added: “Well done for not sugar coating it. Will make a lot of people feel a lot better to read this.”

“You are totally smashing it!!” said another follower.