Stacey Solomon has revealed that she has washed her hair for the first time since she welcomed her newborn daughter – three weeks ago.

The former X Factor star, who has been sharing her post-partum journey with her Instagram followers, posted a clip of herself brushing her freshly washed hair after she had “finally done it”.

Solomon, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (5 March) to update her followers about her latest milestone since giving birth to baby Belle.

She captioned the clip: “Just me making a thank you speech to everyone who’s stuck by me and my grease ball hair for the last three weeks.”

Chatting to the camera as she brushed her hair, Solomon said: “Finally done it. Finally washed this mop!

She pressed some strands of her against her nose and inhaled, exclaiming: “Sweet, sweet smell of not grease! I feel emotional about it, honestly. I feel I should make a speech, it’s been that long.”

The Loose Women panellist then held her hairbrush like a microphone and joked: “I want to thank my newborn baby for not crying long enough for me to shampoo and condition.

“I want to thank my husband for sleeping next to me night after night and not asking for a divorce. The smell can’t have been easy to sleep with.

“I want to thank you lot for always sticking by me and never judging me no matter how many eggs you could fry on my head. It feels so good. Happy clean hair day.”

Solomon and husband Joe Swash announced the arrival of their third child together – who is Solomon’s fifth – on Saturday 11 February.

Sharing photographs of the newborn, Solomon wrote: “She’s here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sisters ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe you’re here.”

Last week, she posted a sweet update showing her breastfeeding Belle on the sofa, while her other two young children, Rex and Rose, were cuddled up against her.

Solomon and Swash married in July 2022 at their home in Essex. They are also parents to the singer’s sons from previous relationships, Zachary and Leighton, as well as Swash’s 15-year-old son Harry.

She revealed that her pregnancy came as a surprise and she only announced that she was expecting two months before Belle was born.