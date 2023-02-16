Stacey Solomon shares adorable moment one-year-old daughter meets newborn sister

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet moment from when her youngest daughter and newborn baby girl met for the first time.

The TV host, 33, welcomed Belle last weekend with partner Joe Swash, sharing her birth in an update on Instagram on 11 February.

In a new video, Solomon’s daughter Rose reaches out to hold Belle, stroking her younger sister’s hair.

“More than my heart could have ever imagined,” Solomon wrote in a post quoting writer Barbara Alpert and poet Pam Brown

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.