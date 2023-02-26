Stacey Solomon posts sweet family photo with baby Belle and her siblings

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has melted the hearts of her followers after posting an adorable family photograph with her newborn baby Belle, one-year-old daughter Rose and three-year-old son Rex.

The TV personality gave birth to her and husband Joe Swash’s third child together earlier this month and has been updating her followers regularly about her life post-partum.

Solomon, 33, posted a new photograph on her Instagram showing her breastfeeding baby Belle on the sofa, while her other two young children are cuddled up against her.

She is pictured beaming while Rex and Rose laugh and squash themselves as close to her as they can get on the sofa.

The Loose Women star wrote in the caption: “My happy place [teary eyed emoji].”

Solomon and Swash, who married in July 2022 at their home in Essex, have a blended family and are also parents to her sons from previous relationships, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, alongside Swash’s 15-year-old son Harry.

Earlier this week, she opened up about having “a little cry” after Belle reached a new milestone during a routine health check.

Following a routine health visitor check two weeks after the baby girl was born, Solomon said that “for the first time in five babies, Belle is above her birth weight of 5lb 10 ounces and is now 6lb 8 ounces”.

Stacey Solomon pictured with her and Joe Swash’s three children, Rex, Rose and Belle (Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

“I had a little cry! Breastfeeding is working well and she’s loving it! My little piggy,” she added.

Belle’s arrival was announced by the couple on 11 February, after Solomon revealed her surprise pregnancy less than two months prior.

In an Instagram update, the former X-Factor contestant wrote: “She’s here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sisters ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe you’re here.”

She said that finding out she was pregnant with Belle was a “huge surprise” and told her fans that it was a “shocker”.