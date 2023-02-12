Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have welcomed the newest addition to their family after the TV personality gave birth to her fifth child.

In an Instagram update posted on Saturday evening (11 February), Solomon shared photographs of the newborn as well as snaps of her and Swash holding the baby close.

She wrote in the caption: “She’s here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sisters ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe you’re here.

“Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever, we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

She shared an additional update in her Instagram Stories with a black-and-white video of the newborn being weighed.

“I’m sitting in bed doing the cluster feeds ahead of time (I forgot how hard breastfeeding is at the beginning but I’m so excited to establish it),” she wrote.

“My milk came in today so I’m an emotional mess… She’s incredible and the other pickles are just so in love with her.”

In December, Solomon, 33, made a surprise announcement that she and Swash were expecting. The couple married at their home in Essex, which they nicknamed Pickle Cottage, in July.

While Solomon has yet to confirm the name of her newborn, fans believe she gave a hint last week after she posted a craft-making video of a balloon mobile.

The mobile featured pearl beads, leading some to speculate that the baby girl may be named Pearl.

Solomon and Swash are already parents to two children, three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. The Loose Women star also has two sons from two previous relationships, 10-year-old Leighton and 14-year-old Zachary.

Swash also has a teenage son, Harry, from a previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous. They dated for three years from 2005 to 2008.

Sharing the news of her pregnancy in December, the singer, who rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth season of The X Factor, wrote on social media: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon and back bub.”