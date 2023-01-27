Stacey Solomon announces new TV show with Reese Witherspoon's production company

Stacey Solomon has revealed she will be working on a new TV show with Reese Witherspoon’s production company.

The star announced her news on Instagram.

“For a little while I’ve been talking to Channel 4 and a production company called Hello Sunshine which was founded by Reese Witherspoon,” Solomon explained.

“In the summer, we’re going to start filming a show called Brickin’ It and it’s basically going to be a show where we go in and help people who have been done over by bad builders, run out of funding or can’t finish their projects.”

Sign up for our newsletters.