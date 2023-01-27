Stacey Solomon shares video of sonogram before revealing baby’s gender

Stacey Solomon has revealed the gender of her fifth child in a sweet Instagram post.

After being asked by numerous followers, the TV star finally broke the news that she is having a baby girl.

“When Rose found out she’s going to have a... sister,” Solomon wrote, sharing a new photo of her daughter and baby bump.

“So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. The boys are so excited,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.