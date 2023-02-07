Stacey Solomon fans think they’ve figured out what she’s going to call baby daughter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon’s daughter is due any day now, with fans eager to learn more details about her forthcoming birth.

The TV presenter is believed to have dropped a major clue about her new daughter’s name after sharing clips and photographs of her craft-making for the nursery.

Solomon, 32, recently posted a video showing how she made a hot air balloon mobile for the baby’s room using white and pearl beads, a small basket, some felted stars and clouds, and a little teddy bear.

Some fans interpreted the use of pearls in the mobile to suggest that Solomon and husband Joe Swash might name their unborn daughter Pearl.

One person commented: “By any chance are you going to call her Pearl??”

Another said: “Is her name perhaps going to be Pearl? Rose and Pearl [heart-eyes emoji].”

However, others thought Solomon might stick to a flower theme for her second daughter. Their first daughter, who was born in October 2021, is named Rose Opal.

One person suggested that the Loose Women star should name her baby Jasmine Pearl to complement her sister’s name.

Stacey Solomon shows off her craft-making for her baby’s nursery (Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

Solomon wrote in her caption: “From mummy with love, little one… Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl.

“She’s very comfy apparently, letting me know who’s boss already. Now just need to find a safe out-of-reach little cubby hole to put this [mobile] in.”

In her Instagram Stories posted on Monday (6 February), Solomon confirmed she has not yet given birth and instead had been hard at work, cleaning her home alongside her family.

In one clip, Solomon showed her 5.5 million followers how she washed the glass on her French doors, adding that she thought her “uterus will appreciate this kind of movement”.

Last month, Solomon joked that she was ready to give birth any day now and said: “I feel like I’m just going to cough and it’s going to fall out.”

Solomon and Swash married in July in an intimate ceremony at their home in Essex, which they nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

She hid her current pregnancy from the public for seven months and only revealed the “surprise” in December.

In her announcement Instagram post, Solomon said: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon and back bub.”

The couple share two children together, three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, 10-year-old Leighton and 14-year-old Zachary, while Swash has a teenage son, Harry, from a previous relationship.