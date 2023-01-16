Stacey Solomon jokes about how she is ready to give birth any day now

Stacey Solomon has joked how she is ready to give birth any day now as she enters her final weeks of pregnancy.

The Loose Women star is pregnant with her fifth child and is due to go into labour in late January.

“I feel like I’m just going to cough and it’s going to fall out,” the 33-year-old said in an Instagram story shared with her followers.

She said she was working to tie up all of her loose ends before the baby comes to make sure she doesn’t “let anyone down.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.