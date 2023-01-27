Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has revealed the gender of her fifth child, who will be her third child with husband Joe Swash.

The TV presenter surprised fans when she announced she was pregnant in December and already in her final trimester.

Solomon, 33, shared an update on her Instagram as she posted a couple of sweet photographs of her holding her one-year-old daughter Rose on top of her pregnant belly.

She wrote: “When Rose found out she’s going to have… a sister.

“So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. Sisters. The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our hearts.”

She reflected on her own relationship with her sisters, continuing: “I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose, and our newest little girl…”

Her friends and fans were quick to share their congratulations in the comments.

Sophie Hinchcliffe, also known as home cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, wrote: “Solomon Swash Sisters. Just perfect and a beautiful bond for life. Love you all.”

Musician Talia Mar added: “Stop omg I’m so excited for you”, while TV presenter Kate Thornton said: “That’s lovely Stace! Congratulations to you all!”

The newest arrival comes just six months after Solomon and Swash married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Essex.

The couple, who first met in 2010, tied the knot in front of close friends and family at Pickle Cottage, the nickname for their home.

In her Instagram Stories, Solomon gave her followers an update as she went for her latest scan ahead of her due date.

Alongside a photograph of an ultrasound scan, she wrote: “Hello Baby. One of the nicest surprises to come from being what they call a ‘late booking’ pregnancy.

“I’m going for extra check-ups to make sure the size of baby and dates are making sense because it’s much harder to measure late on in pregnancy. There’s literally no room left in there.”

Last week, the Loose Women panellist said her midwife told her to “calm the hell down” as she reaches full term.

After taking a few days off Instagram, Solomon returned on Friday (20 January) to document Swash’s birthday celebrations and said: “I just really wanted to try and make it to certain days before the baby comes. I know I can’t control it but my midwife was like, ‘Look, if you even want the chance to get to those days, calm the hell down.”

Solomon shares Rose and three-year-old son Rex with Swash. She is also mum to 10-year-old Leighton Barham, who she shares with ex-fiance Aaron Barham, and Zachary Solomon, who she shares with ex-partner Dean Cox.

Swash also has a child from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous, 15-year-old Harry Swash.