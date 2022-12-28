Stacey Solomon reveals she is pregnant with fifth child: ‘A huge surprise’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant with her fifth child.

The 33-year-old singer, who became famous after finishing in third place on the sixth season of The X Factor in 2009, shared the news that she and husband Joe Swash are expecting another child together on Instagram on Wednesday 28 December.

To share the update with her followers, Solomon uploaded a video showing the moment she surprised Swash with the news that she is pregnant.

In the clip, the TV presenter called for her husband to enter the bathroom, before holding out the positive pregnancy test. “What are you holding?” Swash asked, before excitedly exclaiming: “You’re joking!” once he realised what the object was.

The sweet video then sees the couple embracing, with Swash telling Solomon: “This is the best news, Bubba.”

The post concludes with a photo of the smiling couple holding up the positive pregnancy test.

“So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon and back bub,” Solomon wrote in the caption, where she tagged her husband.

Solomon also shared the news on her Instagram Stories, where she acknowledged that she has “been so quiet,” but “didn’t really know what to say”.

“So excited to share this shocker with you all… love you lots,” she wrote. In a follow-up post, the 33 year old expressed her gratitude for all the messages, while noting that she has been enjoying spending time with her family during the holiday season.

Stacey Solomon announces fifth pregnancy (Stacey Solomon)

TV presenter reveals she and husband Joe Swash are expecting third child together (Stacey Solomon)

“Your messages are so beautiful. I have soo much to catch up with you all… I’m just trying to enjoy this crazy bit between Christmas and New Years where no one knows what day it is with all the pickles…” she wrote. “Honestly you’re all so bloody sweet and kind and I can’t wait to come on here and tell you EVERYTHING.”

Solomon concluded the post expressing her excitement over the pregnancy. “I can’t believe we are having another baby! We are soo excited,” she wrote.

The pregnancy announcement has prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Solomon’s fans, followers, and peers, with many sharing their happiness over the news.

“Oh how amazing. Congratulations guys,” Molly-Mae Hague, who is also expecting a child, wrote, while Vicky Pattison commented: “I’m sobbing. Congratulations guys.”

Solomon and Swash share two children together, son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one. Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 14, while Swash has a son, Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

The couple, who married earlier this year, met while filming for the 10th season of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! which Solomon won.

Solomon’s pregnancy announcement comes after she revealed last year that she suffered a series of miscarriages while she and Swash were trying to grow their family.

The TV presenter opened up about the miscarriages while sharing the news of her fourth pregnancy, telling her followers: “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…” before announcing she was expecting another child.

“We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance,” she said.