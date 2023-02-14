Stacey Solomon enlists help of son Rex to reveal name of newborn daughter

Stacey Solomon has revealed the name of her newborn daughter with the help of her son Rex.

The singer and TV host, 33, gave birth to a girl, Belle, and announced her arrival over the weekend.

Writing on Instagram on Monday (11 February), Solomon said Belle’s name would “forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world” and was a “special connection” to her daughter Rose.

