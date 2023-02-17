Kaz Crossley’s Dubai arrest is wake up call of UAE strict laws, says agent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Love Island finalist’s arrest in Dubai for alleged drug offences has been said to “highlight the Emirates' zero-tolerance policy” to narcotics.

Kazimir "Kaz" Crossley, who came third in series four of the ITV reality series, was detained at Abu Dhabi airport on Monday on her way to Thailand to complete volunteer work.

The 29-year-old influencer is said to have been freed after “cooperating with officials” but the arrest has been said to be a warning to tourists about the strict drug laws in the United Arab Emirates.

“The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy for recreational use of drugs,” the country’s government says on its website.

Kaz Crossley took part in Love Island series four (ITV/PA)

It spells out that it is a criminal offence to partake in the “production, import, export, transport, buying, selling, possessing, storing of narcotic and psychotropic substances unless done so as part of supervised and regulated medical or scientific activities in accordance with the applicable laws”.

Sentences for drug trafficking can include the death penalty while possession of even the smallest amount of illegal drugs can lead to a minimum three-month prison term or a fine not less than AED 20,000 (£4,500). Herbal highs, such as spice, are also illegal and drugs within someone’s bloodstream can also be considered possession.

It is thought Crossley’s arrest is to do with an incident in 2020 when she was photographed with lines of white powder during the pandemic.

Her agent said: “Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey.

“The case highlights not only the Emirates' zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, but more so the expansive licence granted to law enforcement in the UAE to arrest and prosecute individuals without substantial evidence.”

As well as forceful anti-drug laws, the UAE criminalises cross dressing and homosexuality but has recently made it legal for couples to have a child outside of wedlock.

Travellers entering the country are also advised that even over the counter medication can be considered illegal. Passengers transferring flights in the UAE but not stopping can also be subject to drug searches.

Crossley hasn’t updated her Instagram page since October. She is expected to have been banned from reentering the UAE.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates.”