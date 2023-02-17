Love Island star Kaz Crossley ‘freed’ from Dubai jail after being detained

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Love Island star Kaz Crossley has been released from a Dubai jail after she was arrested on suspicion of drug offences while in transit through the country.

The social media influencer, 28, was reportedly arrested at Abu Dhabi airport on Monday (13 February) but has been freed after “fully cooperating” with officials.

Crossley’s representatives said in a statement: “Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey.”

They told The Sun that Crossley had been travelling through Abu Dhabi on her way to Thailand when she was stopped by UAE police.

Crossley was then “taken in for questioning in relation to a matter that is not directly related to her but officials felt she could assist in their enquiries”.

It has been reported by the influencer’s name was flagged up by UAE authorities, who are investigating a video of Crossley at party in 2020, after the footage emerged on social media in late 2021.

It was allegedly filmed in Dubai in November 2020, when a number of influencers flew to Dubai for work while the UK was in lockdown.

Following her arrest in Abu Dhabi airport, a source was quoted by The Sun as saying that Crossley was only “allowed to send just one email” and was not allowed to make a phone call.

“She messaged one particular friend whose email she could remember and asked her to inform her family that she was OK but had been arrested for drugs offences,” the source said. “The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her. As far as we know, it is all down to that video.”

Crossley appeared on the fourth series of Love Island, which aired in 2018. She was coupled up with Josh Denzel by the final day, who she stayed with for several months before splitting.

The Independent has contacted Crossley’s representatives for comment.