Kelly Osbourne denies plastic surgery rumours after photo fuels speculation

Kelly Osbourne has denied getting plastic surgery after a photo prompted speculation on social media.

The TV personality and singer broached the topic in an Instagram video on Monday.

The clip came two days after Osbourne shared a photo of herself wearing space buns, with the caption: “Suns out buns out.”

Several people in the comment section inquired about Osbourne’s appearance, with some finding she looked different from usual and asking if she’d had some procedures done.

Osbourne, however, said in Monday’s video that’s not the case, and she has never had plastic surgery.

“I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about, because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am. ” she said.

“And I have not had plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here.”

She added: “I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment.”

Osbourne was a participant in the second season of The Masked Singer in 2019. She currently co-hosts the podcast The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show.