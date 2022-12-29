14 of the best red carpet moments of 2022

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the past couple of years have been marred with various Covid-related restrictions, 2022 has seen a triumphant return to the red carpet.

All the major events have been back in-person – meaning we’ve been treated to a new array of stunning celebrity looks. These are some of the most memorable of the year…

1. Adele at the Brit Awards

Adele kicked off awards season in an extremely elegant all-black look for the Brit Awards in February.

Her sweeping velvet gown by Armani had a delicate tulle overlay and a deep-V, and was accessorised with statement Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a massive sparkler on her ring finger – leading to speculation that she was engaged to sports agent partner Rich Paul.

2. Zoe Kravitz at The Batman premiere

As the latest actor to play Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz took inspiration from her character on the press tour for The Batman.

For the New York premiere of the film she wore a sleek black Oscar de la Renta dress with a built-in corset and the silhouette of cat ears on the bust. It could have looked kitschy, but Kravitz made it feel ultra-elegant with a slicked-back hairdo with baby bangs, along with simple make-up and a French manicure.

3. Lady Gaga at the Baftas

Never one to shy away from a bit of drama on the red carpet, Lady Gaga channelled old Hollywood glamour in a dark green gown by Ralph Lauren, with a long train and sparkling diamond and emerald jewels.

While it was a classic look, it still had some eccentric Gaga touches – including extreme platform boots and a miniature feathered bag.

4. Daniel Kaluuya at the Baftas

Showing men don’t just have to wear a plain black tux for awards shows, Daniel Kaluuya pulled out all the stops for his Baftas look.

He called upon Prada for the occasion, wearing a statement blue mohair-trimmed coat, with a simple white turtleneck underneath.

5. Zendaya at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Zendaya continued her run of knockout red carpet looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, swapping the feminine Valentino outfit she wore at the ceremony for a much edgier vibe.

She wore a killer black suit by Sportmax, with big shoulders, a cinched waist and an unusual purple shirt underneath.

6. Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Julia Fox became something of an It girl this year, making headlines for her often-controversial red carpet style. While not everyone loved her looks, you can’t deny it got people talking – just like her outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She wore a black leather dress by Han Kjøbenhavn with a creepy hand around the neck, and carried a black furry clutch bag – which she soon revealed was made of real human hair.

7. Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Fox might have turned some heads with her hair bag, but few outfits of 2022 could be as revered and reviled as what Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala.

Kardashian donned a nude sequinned gown worn by Marilyn Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy, on loan from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

The reality star and entrepeneur said she was “so honoured” to wear the dress, and some praised the vintage find – while others suggested such an historic dress shouldn’t be worn. Kardashian also garnered criticism for saying she lost 16 pounds (7kg) in three weeks to fit into the dress.

8. Blake Lively at the Met Gala

Blake Lively was on hosting duties for this year’s Met Gala, and she did so in suitable style – thanks to an opulent Versace outfit.

The dress code was all about ‘gilded glamour’, with Lively arriving in a rose gold gown with a beaded bodice, inspired by New York’s art deco architecture.

Bringing some performance to the red carpet, a bow on the side of the dress was untied to reveal a turquoise skirt – paying homage to the Statue of Liberty.

9. Nicola Coughlan at the Baftas

Valentino’s stranglehold on red carpet fashion showed no sign of letting up in 2022, with celebrities continuing to wear the brand’s spectacularly voluminous outfits. One of the best of the year was Nicola Coughlan at the TV Bafta Awards, with the Derry Girls star going for a ‘more is more’ look in a show-stopping pink dress with bows along the neckline.

10. Gemma Chan at the Venice Film Festival

While the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at Venice Film Festival was engulfed with gossip around Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan still managed to steal the show on the red carpet.

She wore custom Louis Vuitton – an armour-like silver column dress given a feminine touch with 3D flower appliques.

11. Florence Pugh at the BFI London Film Festival

Florence Pugh spent the year honing her voice on the red carpet, and has become known for dramatic gowns with full skirts and bright colours.

Her outfit for the BFI London Film Festival was a prime example of this – she often chooses Valentino, and this salmon number brought the boudoir to the red carpet with thin straps, a voluminous skirt and a feather trim.

12. Cate Blanchett at the Governors Awards

Not only was Cate Blanchett’s layered white Alexander McQueen dress with a black blazer a strong look for the Governors Awards, but there was also a meaningful message behind it.

If the unique outfit looks familiar, that’s because Blanchett wore it to the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted on Instagram: “We understand that most people rewear clothes all the time, and how great this is for the environment (keeping clothes out of landfills etc) However, on the red carpet, fashion is about being exciting, making a splash, and pushing our industry forward, so the bar is high.”

13. Jodie Turner-Smith at the Fashion Awards

Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the Fashion Awards in a series of whimsical outfits, starting things off with a bang in a lime green Gucci gown with trailing sleeves, emerald jewels and a blonde buzzcut.

14. Simone Ashley at the Fashion Awards

The Fashion Awards wasn’t short of spectacular outfits, with Simone Ashley making all the best-dressed lists in a lavender form-fitting embellished gown by disco fabulous brand 16Arlington, complete with a hood for extra impact.