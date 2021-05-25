Police have confirmed they are investigating a report that Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s engagement ring was stolen from her home.

The pop star became engaged to Watford footballer Andre Gray in May last year, after four years together. They are currently expecting their first child.

An article in The Sun reports that Pinnock had left her ring, worth a reported £40,000, on top of a safe in the master bedroom of the home she shares with Gray in Surrey.

It reportedly went missing while the couple were moving house.

Surrey Police said in a statement: “Officers were called on 13 May after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken.

“The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Pinnock announced the news of her engagement on Instagram in May 2020, posting a series of photos of the moment Gray proposed to her along with the caption: “Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes.

“I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

The 29-year-old, who announced her pregnancy the same week as her bandmate Perrie Edwards, was also seen wearing the ring in her new BBC documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power.

In the programme, Pinnock explores issues of race and racism in the music industry, and addresses her feelings about being the only Black member of Little Mix.

