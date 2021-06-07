Anger over resurfaced video of Logan Paul lassoing women

An old video of social media star-turned boxer Logan Paul and YouTuber Sam Pepper lassoing unsuspecting women in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and refusing to let them go till they kissed the two men, has resurfaced and caused some upset and anger.

This comes right before Paul went head-to-head in an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night, with no knockout and no official winner in the eight-round contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The video, posted in 2014, was shared by @MeTubeDoc account on Twitter which describes itself as the “untold #MeToo stories of YouTube.” It showed the YouTubers using a rope to lasso women and not letting them go till they agreed to kiss them.

The account wrote: “We have a deleted 2014 video of Logan Paul lassoing women in the street and not letting some go until they kiss him.”

“It was a collab Youtube video with Sam Pepper, who weeks later would be investigated by LA police for a violent sexual assault,” the post said.

In the video, Paul says: “We’re doing a thing where we pick up women with lassos.”

He tells one woman that he will let her go if she kisses him, after which the pair end up kissing for several seconds. On the other hand, not everyone was amused by the 26-year-old internet personality’s so-called prank.

A woman, surprised by Logan’s action, hits him on the shoulder as he says “you’re beautiful” while having a laugh.

BuzzFeed reported that an 18-year-old woman had filed an incident report with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging that Pepper had raped her.

She also uploaded a video titled “Sam Pepper Doesn’t Understand The Word No” on YouTube where she described the alleged rape in 2014.

In a statement, Pepper denied all allegations against him. Although, he quit posting videos on YouTube in 2017.

People responded to the clip with “disgust” and anger. “Even if it’s staged this crap is absolutely disgusting and unfunny,” wrote one user. “This is so disturbing,” wrote another.