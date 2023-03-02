Naomi Campbell takes to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Naomi Campbell has worn a series of statement dresses on the Off-White runway at Paris Fashion Week.

For one outfit, Campbell, 52, wore a black, skintight sheer dress with a bejewelled neckline, and her other look was a black gown with statement zip detailing.

Plenty of famous faces were on the front row, including singer and actor Jared Leto, actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model Jourdan Dunn and Thor actor Tessa Thompson.

Off-White was originally set up by Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 in November 2021.

The role of art director is now filled by London-based Ib Kamara, who is also the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine.

Kamara showed his first collection for the brand last September, and this one was entitled Lunar Delivery.

The set was a sparse moonscape, with a reflective silver dome in the middle. The autumn/winter collection felt futuristic – distressed knitwear was paired with statement gowns and sharp tailoring.

Silver embellishments ran throughout the collection, from belts, buckles and zips, to models’ hair decorated with silver rings, which entirely covered another model’s face.

On Instagram, the brand said: “As existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.”

Campbell took to the runway arm-in-arm with Kamara to celebrate the new collection.

The supermodel was close with the late Abloh, and is a regular fixture on the Off-White runway.

Along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, Campbell was part of a group of top models in the 1990s, dubbed the ‘Supers’.

Paris Fashion Week continues until March 7, with shows from Chanel, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham still to come.