Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz lead trend for naked dressing at Saint Laurent show

Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz wore daring sheer outfits to sit front row at the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.

Don’t Worry Darling actor and director Wilde wore a see-through black bodysuit with cut-outs at each side, paired with a dark grey midi skirt, leather gloves and Seventies-inspired sunglasses.

It’s not the first time Wilde has freed the nipple – at the People’s Choice Awards in 2022, she wore a black lace Dior gown with a sheer bodice, which was reportedly blurred during the telecast when she appeared on stage.

Meanwhile, The Batman star Zoe Kravitz – who is a regular face in Saint Laurent’s advertising campaigns – wore an almost imperceptibly sheer chocolate brown belted midi dress.

And they weren’t the only celebrities freeing the nipple at the Paris Fashion Week show.

Model Georgia May Jagger wore an almost identical outfit to Wilde, in slightly different colours and textures, while fellow model Lila Moss wore a skintight, semi-sheer black long-sleeve dress with an open back.

She was joined on the front row by supermodel mother Kate Moss, whose outfit was also daring – but in a different way.

She wore a double-breasted fur coat with seemingly nothing underneath except for sheer tights and high heels. Moss kept the styling simple and chic, with slicked back hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, a subtle lip and gold hoop earrings.

The front row was full of supermodel star power, as Linda Evangelista was also in attendance.

Evangelista – who walked the Yves Saint Laurent catwalk as early as the Eighties – was in a more demure outfit, wearing a double-breasted black coat with statement shoulders, a black turtleneck underneath and opaque tights.

While the sheer trend might seem modern and cutting-edge, it’s been around for decades – and the current exhibition at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris looks at exactly this.

Sheer: The Diaphanous Creations of Yves Saint Laurent goes back to the 1960s, when the French designer experimented with see-through chiffon, lace and tulle materials.

“I’ve worked for quite some time now with diaphanous fabrics. The important thing is to maintain their mysterious nature… I think I’ve done the best I could for the liberation of women. I created clothes that were perfectly in sync with the twenty-first century,” Saint Laurent once said.

The designer debuted a sheer chiffon blouse worn with nothing underneath in 1968, and this was given a modern spin in the autumn/winter 2024 collection.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest offering was dominated by see-through materials – from sheer skirts to lightweight, gossamer tops, and even the hosiery material models wore as hoods.

It gave a delicate, almost ethereal vibe to the collection – with pale beige and grey tones studded with the occasional jewel colour, like a deep red or bright blue.

Backstage, Vaccarello reportedly said the flimsy silk hosiery fabrics that permeated the collection were a nightmare for his atelier to work with. He told WWD: “I wanted to do something very fragile,” and added that he wanted people to know that Saint Laurent is “a house of transparency”.

While the emphasis was on materials as light as air, there was contrast in the collection – models also donned oversized fur jackets or held voluminous feathered coats.

And there was age diversity in the show, too, with some older models walking the runway. This comes after the brand debuted its spring 2024 campaign in January, starring Diana Ross, 79 and Lauren Hutton, 80.

While the trend for naked dressing is not a new thing, it still causes a stir on the red carpet – just think about the furore around the sheer pink Valentino gown Florence Pugh wore last year.

Saint Laurent proves the trend isn’t going anywhere – it just remains to be seen which celebrity will wear one of the label’s latest designs first.