Piers Morgan has hit out at Boris Johnson after the prime minister admitted to considering not isolating despite being alerted by the NHS app to do so.

Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were recently forced into a humiliating U-turn amid waves of anger over an attempt to avoid a 10-day quarantine by joining an experimental daily testing scheme.

Responding to the backlash, the prime minister shared a clip on social media confirming his intention to quarantine until 26 July.

In the brief video, the 57-year-old politician’s hair looks dishevelled, prompting Morgan to compare Johnson to the fictional scarecrow Worzel Gummidge.

Worzel is the titular character of the British TV series based on the books of the same name by Barbara Euphan.

Originally played by Doctor Who star Jon Pertwee, the scarecrow character was depicted as having messy straw hair beneath his hat.

“Boris Johnson tells us to abide by the rules he intended to circumvent until everyone went nuts,” wrote the former Good Morning Britain host on Twitter.

“What a shambles – but what else to expect from a guy who can’t be bothered to even brush his hair when he addresses the British people? You’re Prime Minister, not Worzel Gummidge.”

Worzel Gummidge originally aired on ITV for four seasons from 1979 to 1981.

A reboot starring The Office’s Mackenzie Crook as the titular scarecrow aired in 2019, with more episodes expected to follow later this year.