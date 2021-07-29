Rebel Wilson has revealed that she shed more than 65lbs to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

In an Instagram live video, the 41-year-old actor disclosed that she was initially “offended” when her doctors suggested that her fertility would improve if she was slimmer and “healthier”.

“When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she said. “I was actually a bit offended. I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy.”

The actor mentioned that the doctor’s words motivated her to shed the excess weight, for a better chance of “freezing eggs and having better quality eggs”.

“At first it wasn’t even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That’s what kick-started it,” the Pitch Perfect actor said.

Earlier this year, Wilson opened up about her fertility struggles, with the actress revealing that she received some “bad news”.

The actor who has previously shared her desire to start a family spoke candidly about the topic in the caption of an Instagram photo.

She wrote: “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense… but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she wrote.

The Bridesmaids actor’s post came after she revealed in November 2020, during an interview with E! News, that she had previously been diagnosed with the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which affects a woman’s hormone levels and can make it harder to get pregnant.

“I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS – polycystic ovarian syndrome – and I gained weight rapidly. It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me,” she told the outlet.

She also revealed that she decided to embark on a “year of health” in 2020 because she wanted to start a family.