Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recreate their first date 10 years later

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have celebrated their 10-year anniversary by recreating their first date.

The couple met in 2010 when they starred together in the superhero film Green Lantern. They began dating a year later before getting married in September 2012.

Reynolds and Lively commemorated the 10-year anniversary of their first date this weekend, dining at the same Boston sushi restaurant – O Ya – where they first ate.

“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date,’’ wrote Lively in an Instagram Story. “But in much more comfortable shoes.”

Sharing a photo of her husband outside the eatery, the former Gossip Girl star added: “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

Free Guy actor Reynolds also shared a photo of the date, quipping: “Our favourite restaurant with her 4th favourite date.”

The 44-year-old later shared a wider crop of the photo, joking: “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Reynolds recently recounted their first meeting on the SmartLess podcast, stating that he met Lively “on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern”. The 2011 film was critically panned and received bad reviews from viewers.

He added that he was later “just begging her to sleep with me”.

The couple share three daughters together, James, Inez and Betty.