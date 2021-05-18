Seth Rogen reveals why he and his wife don’t want kids

Seth Rogen has opened up about his decision to not have children.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Rogen told Stern that he wouldn’t be able to do “all this work” if he and wife Lauren Miller had chosen to start a family.

The 39-year-old actor explained: “It’s something I think I was uncomfortable answering before, but [people] were like, ‘How do you do so much?’ The answer is I don’t have kids… I have nothing else to do.”

He added that Miller feels the same way.

“I would say she wants kids less than I do,” Rogen said. “I could probably be talked into it, she’s like: ‘no’.”

Stern continued the conversation by hypothetically asking whether Miller choosing to have kids would be a “deal-breaker” for the Neighbours actor, to which he said “no”.

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” he said.

“Like, we’re f*****g psyched all the time! We’re laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f*****g doing this.”

The host likewise mentioned how a child is a big priority when you’re a parent, to which Rogen responded: “I don’t want that. That does not sound fun to me.”

“And why? There are enough kids out there,” he added. “We need more people? Who looks at the planet right now and thinks ‘You know what we need right now? More f*****g people.’ That’s truly a confounding thing to me.”

Rogen and Miller have been married since 2011.

Rogen, whose unrecognisable appearance in a forthcoming limited series inspired by Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson left fans shocked, has just released his first memoir, Yearbook.

In it, he claims that Tom Cruise once attempted to convince him to join Scientology, and that surreal character ideas pitched by Nicolas Cage during a casting meeting “set off alarms”.