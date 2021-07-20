Soulja Boy’s sexual assault accuser granted restraining order against rapper

Soulja Boy has been issued with a three-year restraining order against a woman who is suing him for alleged sexual battery and domestic abuse.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper has agreed to a court order that requires him to stay away from the unidentified woman until 16 July 2024.

As reported by Complex, the restraining order was granted following reports that the unnamed woman filed a suit against Soulja Boy – real name DeAndrew Cortez Way – in January.

The claimant – identified only under the pseudonym Jane Doe – filed a lawsuit accusing the 30-year-old of domestic violence, sexual battery, negligence, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender violence.

The woman claims that she and Soulja Boy began dating off and on in 2007 when working as his personal assistant. She alleges that the relationship turned serious between 2014 and 2019.

He has denied the allegations.

The woman also claims that the rapper attacked her in 2015, which resulted in a miscarriage. She alleges that three years later, he “began to physically attack and yell at her” during the filming of a reality TV series.

Her attorney, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement: “Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse.”

Soulja Boy (Rex Features)

Earlier this year, a representative for Soulja Boy told TMZ: “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t have beat a woman or put his hands on a woman… this is nonsense!!!”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Soulja Boy’s for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.