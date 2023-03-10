Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell walked in Versace’s celebrity-packed LA show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Versace skipped Milan Fashion Week last month, and instead showed its autumn/winter collection in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Model Gigi Hadid walked the show in a dramatic black ballgown with a sheer bodice and full skirt, with a glittering necklace and heavy black eyeliner.

And she wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway.

Naomi Campbell stomped the catwalk in a slim-fitting black dress with crystals on the bodice and patent leather opera gloves.

Campbell was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a sleek black dress with a pale pink handbag, and Kendall Jenner – who wore a statement minidress with balloon sleeves and pink accessories.

They were watched by a slew of famous faces on the front row – presumably all in LA in preparation for the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Flowers singer Miley Cyrus went for full glamour, in an asymmetric ballgown made up of black and pale pink tulle – with a hefty leg slit.

Singer Dua Lipa’s ensemble was a lot simpler: she channelled old Hollywood glamour with her hair and beauty look, and wore an elegant black column dress.

Actor Anne Hathaway had more of a rock-and-roll energy with her look for the event: a black leather minidress with matching boots and statement sunglasses.

Musical icons Cher and Elton John were also in attendance, both wearing bedazzled blue creations from Versace.

Paris Hilton has a close relationship with the brand, and walked the runway for Versace’s show last September. She was on the front row for this collection, wearing a silver minidress with matching fingerless gloves.

Rapper Lil Nas X wore an edgy outfit featuring a black leather skirt and boots with bejewelled detailing, paired with a crystal embellished crop top.

The collection was a move away from the luxe street style that often populates the runways.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar before the show, creative director Donatella Versace said: “It’s time to go back to couture. A dress that makes you look better and feel more empowered. To not blend in with the rest of the world.”

Many of the models wore red carpet-ready gowns – and perhaps some of them will be seen on celebrities at the Oscars on Sunday.

Opera gloves has emerged as a major trend this red carpet season, and Versace had plenty of them on the runway, paired with minidresses and major gowns.

There was a focus on sharp tailoring, with structured blazers and well-fitting skirts and leather trousers on the runway. And while the palette was mostly black, there were pops of bright colour – with teal dresses and bright pink coats.

The show certainly had dramatic elements, but the collection was more of a return to Nineties-inspired minimalism, too.