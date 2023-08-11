For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just days after signing for Strictly Come Dancing, Zara McDermott is making ripples again, this time in a raunchy video with boyfriend Sam Thompson.

The 26-year-old Love Island contestant teamed up with Sam in the bizarre video, where the pair take a dip… inside an actual dip container.

The hilarious film begins with Zara attempting to seduce her partner, who she first started dating in 2019, into taking a plunge in a humongous tub shaped like the iconic Garlic & Herb Dip from Domino’s – but 42.2 times bigger.

Sam’s eyes widen as he watches his girlfriend take off the lid and lasso a hose into the pool, before spritzing herself in the cool water.

“Come take a dip, wear something nice,” she tells him.

Sam, 31, runs off and hastily puts on a pair of swimming shorts, in the famous Garlic & Herb design. Moments later, he’s in the tub.

Gone are the shorts as Sam instead dons a two-piece Garlic & Herb-themed bikini, with Zara hand-feeding him pizza by the slice.

“This is the life,” he whispers.

The funny clip is actually part of a clever stunt by Domino’s, with the pizza chain raffling off a replica of the ‘Big Dip Plunge Pool’ to 350 lucky competition winners.

The collection also includes a first-ever floating pizza box, and the limited-edition summer shirt, bikini and swim shorts that the celebs can be seen wearing.

Sam said: “It’s safe to say, we can’t trust the British weather, but what I do know is I might just be the hottest thing going now, and I’m pretty sure Zara would think so too after seeing me in that bikini.”

“At our house, it’s criminal to order a Domino’s without getting extra Garlic & Herb dip, so this for me is heaven.

“In fact, it might just be the best thing that’s happened to me since I met Zara.

“I was excited about filling our new pool with Garlic & Herb Dip, so I could plunge myself in, but for now, water will do.”

The competition will run from 09.08.23 until 18.08.23.