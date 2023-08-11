Zara McDermott teases boyfriend Sam Thompson as she showers with garden hose in hilarious video
Just days after signing for Strictly Come Dancing, Zara McDermott is making ripples again, this time in a raunchy video with boyfriend Sam Thompson.
The 26-year-old Love Island contestant teamed up with Sam in the bizarre video, where the pair take a dip… inside an actual dip container.
The hilarious film begins with Zara attempting to seduce her partner, who she first started dating in 2019, into taking a plunge in a humongous tub shaped like the iconic Garlic & Herb Dip from Domino’s – but 42.2 times bigger.
Sam’s eyes widen as he watches his girlfriend take off the lid and lasso a hose into the pool, before spritzing herself in the cool water.
“Come take a dip, wear something nice,” she tells him.
Sam, 31, runs off and hastily puts on a pair of swimming shorts, in the famous Garlic & Herb design. Moments later, he’s in the tub.
Gone are the shorts as Sam instead dons a two-piece Garlic & Herb-themed bikini, with Zara hand-feeding him pizza by the slice.
“This is the life,” he whispers.
The funny clip is actually part of a clever stunt by Domino’s, with the pizza chain raffling off a replica of the ‘Big Dip Plunge Pool’ to 350 lucky competition winners.
The collection also includes a first-ever floating pizza box, and the limited-edition summer shirt, bikini and swim shorts that the celebs can be seen wearing.
Sam said: “It’s safe to say, we can’t trust the British weather, but what I do know is I might just be the hottest thing going now, and I’m pretty sure Zara would think so too after seeing me in that bikini.”
“At our house, it’s criminal to order a Domino’s without getting extra Garlic & Herb dip, so this for me is heaven.
“In fact, it might just be the best thing that’s happened to me since I met Zara.
“I was excited about filling our new pool with Garlic & Herb Dip, so I could plunge myself in, but for now, water will do.”
The competition will run from 09.08.23 until 18.08.23.
