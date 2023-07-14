BBC Proms interrupted by Just Stop Oil as protesters run on stage and crowd boo

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just Stop Oil protesters have interrupted the first night of the BBC Proms by running onto the stage with confetti cannons.

Video footage shows two campaigners waving orange flags and sounding air horns on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall before they are taken by the arm by security guards and removed.

The pair faced loud boos from the crowd who were heard chanting “off, off, off” at the star studded event in London on Friday.

Just Stop Oil named the two protesters as Kate Logan, a 38-year-old mum of two from London, and Pia Bastide, a 29-year-old community worker also from London.

The environmental group, known for its recent disruptive protests at events including Wimbledon, said the action came in response to “underwhelming” coverage of climate change by the BBC.

In a series of tweets, it posted video of the pair walking on stage and revealing their Just Stop Oil slogan t-shirts.

“We cannot afford to fiddle while Rome burns,” the group said.

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on the opening night of the BBC Proms.

“The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK Government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

“They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer responded to the incident on Twitter, insistin “eco zealots shouldn’t disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms”.

She added: “My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.

On its opening night, the BBC Proms saw Actress Lesley Manville make her debut at the event.

The Crown star, 67, narrated a piece by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius titled Snofrid on Friday night.

The programme also included the world premiere of a piece by Ukrainian composer Bohdana Frolyak, titled Let There Be Light.

Sibelius’s Finlandia, Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra were also on the line-up.

Principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska led the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the BBC Singers and renowned pianist Paul Lewis during the classical music spectacle.