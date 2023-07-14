For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second “even stronger” part of the Cerberus heatwave, which has ravaged parts of Europe this week, is set to strike Italy in a few days time.

Sardinia and Sicily could see temperatures of 48C next week, which is approaching the continent’s record of 48.8C from 2019.

Wildfires are also tearing through Croatia, causing tourists and locals to flee the area of Grebastica, near Sibenik on the Dalmatian Coast. Propelled by strong winds, the forest fire has caused towns and homes to be evacuated as the blaze spreads.

Weather alerts are in place for Friday and Saturday for Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece - where temperatures of 44C might be felt. And it might get even hotter from there, with the Italian journal La Repubblica stating that 48C could be recorded in the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Luca Lombroso, meteorologist from the AMPRO group in Italy, said: “Next week there will be an even stronger heatwave than this one, some values in the central south will be really freaky.

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday in Rome and Florence, we will probably exceed 40 degrees, which will also be approached in the north.”

Italy has already seen one fatality when a 44-year-old man collapsed and died while painting lines in Lodi, near Milan.

The high-pressure system affecting the region, which crossed the Mediterranean from north Africa, is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned that the heat wave will also be felt in parts of northern Europe.

“Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia - potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe” the agency said Thursday.

Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles Thursday as southern Europeans suffered through a heat wave that was projected to get much worse heading into the weekend.

Here are the heat warnings in countries around Europe:

A woman admires the skyline filled by the St. Peter's Dome in Rome (AP)

Italy

A red alert has been issued for 15 cities across the country, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

The country has a fresh warning about the impending second wave of Cerberus, named Charon, which is set to see most of the country roast in temperatures of 40C or above next week.

Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Sant’Egidio Catholic charity, said an estimated 9 million older Italians lived alone or with an elderly partner and were particularly vulnerable.

"With this solitude and this heat emergency, we see an explosive mix," he told a press conference.

A field of pistacho trees growing in a very dry field in Daimiel, in the Castilla La Mancha region (AFP via Getty Images)

Greece

The government has ordered the suspension of work between midday and 5pm in areas where the risk from heat is very high, and also requested remote work for private sector employees with health conditions.

Authorities have banned access to nature reserves and forests to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The government has also said that working from home should be in place for those who are able to, while those who may be in danger from the heat should be exempt from working if they are put into potential trouble.

In addition, an ambulance is on standby near the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, according to local media, ready to provide first aid to tourists suffering in the heat. The Acropolis was shut for a few hours on Friday.

A delivery man drinks water in Thessaloniki (AFP via Getty Images)

Croatia

After the wildfires, several roads have been closed around Sibenik as evacuation orders were issued in multiple areas.

More than 50 vehicles and five planes have been dispatched to the area to tackle the blaze but so far, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Elsewhere, residents have been encouraged to look out for each other.

Many towns have seen temperatures of up to 40C already this week, while Zagreb’s average is 8C warmer in 2023 than its average for July. But some residents have reportedly been turning to the older treatment of mud, rather than sun cream.

A view of damage done by wildfire, in Grebastica, Croatia (REUTERS)

Spain

Maximum temperature warnings are in place in four areas, including Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. A weather alert is also in place across the Canary Islands.

Hungary

The National Meteorological Service issued a high temperature warning for 14 counties in Hungary.

France

France has not been hit as badly as its neighbours Spain and Italy, but cities such as Toulouse have seen temperatures in the mid-30s. No reports could be found of restrictions.

Germany

Eastern and southeastern regions of Germany are set to hot up to 35C this weekend but there could also be thunderstorms.

United Kingdom

Closer to home the Met Office has warned Britons to prepare for “very damp couple of days, with heavy and persistent rain on Friday, and heavy and thundery showers on Saturday”.

The British Isles have not felt the effects of Cerberus and the Met Office has predicted the country will not see the extreme heat that was registered last summer.

US

Further afield, a heatwave is gripping the US this week – with southern states the most particularly hit. Phoenix in Arizona hit 43C for the fourteenth consecutive day on Friday. Authorities have advised residents against venturing out after 10am.