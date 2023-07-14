Europe heatwave 2023 – live: Greece in emergency weather measures as map shows deadly ‘Cerberus’ heat
Greece has introduced emergency measures to help workers cope with temperatures of more than 40C as the Cerberus heatwave grips Europe.
The country has introduced the mandatory stoppage of work where there is heat stress from 12-5pm and high risk members of the public service will work from home.
Temperatures in Greece could top 44C in the days to come while already in Spain the ground temperature has reached 60C.
A heat map for Europe has turned to dark red and even black in areas because of the severity of the extreme weather, with forecasters noting that the heatwave could last for up to two weeks. One person has already died as a result.
The 44-year-old worker was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy, at midday on Tuesday when he collapsed.
The scorching heat is being driven by the rising global temperature as well as El Nino – a cyclic climate pattern which makes many places a lot hotter.
European Space Agency releases heat map as Europe braces for sweltering month
As temperatures are expected to reach 48C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, the European Space Agency has released a map depicting the land surface temperature across Europe.
On 10 July, temperatures hit 42C in Milan, 46C in Rome and Madrid and highs of 47C in Seville, characterised by the sea of red sweeping the continent.
Following last year’s summer heatwave across Europe, more than 60,000 people died, with Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal experiencing the highest mortality rates.
This summer, The Red Cross has urged locals and tourists alike to be cautious and look out for those who are most vulnerable.
“Climate warming amplified this year by El Niño severely affects food production, water availability as well as our health. To properly adapt to these changes we need timely information at actionable resolution which the Copernicus programme is providing with Sentinel-3 and soon with the Copernicus Land Surface Temperature Monitoring mission at 50 m resolution,” Benjamin Koetz, Mission Scientist of the Land Surface Temperature Monitoring mission, explained.
'It's like being in Africa': Tourists describe sweltering heat in Europe
Tourists visiting the Mediterranean are shocked at the sweltering temperatures.
"It's like being in Africa," a 24-year-old tourist Balint Jolan, from Hungary, told The Associated Press. "It's not that much hotter than it is currently at home, but yes, it is difficult."
Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.
The heat has prompted health alerts and advisories for tourists with one British citizen fainting in Rome earlier this week. A 44-year-old man was also reported dead in Italy.
Temperatures to reach 45C today in Southern Europe
Temperatures in parts of Mediterranean Europe were forecast to reach as high as 45C from today as a sweltering heatwave takes over the continent sparking health concerns.
Officials in several countries were preparing emergency measures, cell phone alerts and adjustments to staffing levels.
Weather maps from private forecaster AccuWeather show Spain hitting 37C on Friday morning with worsened conditions expected over the weekend.
Very high temperatures in central and southern Italy are also predicted for Friday, when the capital could see record-breaking temperatures between 40 and 45C.
Scorching earth, from Balkans to Spain
Health authorities issued a top, red alert warning for 10 Italian cities for the next two days, including Rome, Florence, Bologna and Perugia.
In Greece, the government has ordered the suspension of work between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. local (0900-1400 GMT) in areas where the risk from heat is very high, and also requested remote work for private sector employees with health conditions.
In the Balkans, beachgoers in the Croatian town of Nin smeared themselves in its medicinal local mud to protect themselves from the sun while 56 firefighters with 20 vehicles and three aircraft struggled to contain a brush fire near the Adriatic town of Sibenik.
Cloke said that the current heatwave was caused by hot air coming up from the Sahara, with the air mass then becoming lodged across parts of Europe.
Images captured by the ESA’s Sentinel 3 satellites had measured the land surface temperature at more than 60 Celsius in the western Spanish region of Extremadura on Tuesday.
Weather forecasts and official records are based on the air temperature which is significantly lower than the land surface reading. The record European temperature of 48.8C was registered in Sicily in August 2021 and that figure could be exceeded.
“Next week there will be an even stronger heatwave than this one, some values in the central south will be really freaky,” said Luca Lombroso, meteorologist from the AMPRO group in Italy.
“Between Tuesday and Wednesday in Rome and Florence we will probably exceed 40 degrees, which will also be approached in the north,” he added.
Animals are also feeling the strain.
Italian farmers’ lobby group Coldiretti said milk production was down by around 10% because cows eat less in the heat, drink huge quantities of water and make less milk.
UK must adapt its buildings for higher temperatures, say scientists
The UK is one of the countries that will have to adapt the most radically to cool down buildings as climate change drives up the global average temperature, according to a new study.
Like other countries in Northern Europe, such as Ireland, Switzerland and those in Scandinavia, homes were built to retain heat during cold winters.
But rising temperatures because of climate change means more unwanted heat during the summer, which can be fatal for older and more vulnerable people.
More than 113 million Americans under extreme heat alerts as relentless temperatures continue
More than 113 million Americans were under heat alerts on Thursday as stifling, life-threatening temperatures dug in across large parts of the country.
In the south and southeast, relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week after constant triple-digit temperatures in the past month.
A wide area will experience temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius), from a combination of heat and humidity, the National Weather Service reported.
Land temperatures in Spain surpass 60C as deadly heatwave sweeps Europe
The temperature of the ground in some areas of Spain has hit more than 60C during the deadly heatwave sweeping Europe, satellite recordings have shown.
It was so hot that a heat map that highlights scorching temperatures in red turned even darker – to black.
Temperature records have been broken on most of the continent, including France, Switzerland, Germany and Italy, where highs of 40C were recorded again on Wednesday.
Will the UK see a 40C heatwave again this summer?
As temperatures continue to soar globally, many are left wondering if the UK will experience another scorching 40C heatwave this summer, similar to the year before.
Speculation is rife that the country will get a blistering heatwave this month as weather maps have shown conditions could become hotter in the coming days.
The summer in the UK has already begun on a hotter note, with June temperatures smashing all-time records.
Europe heatwave: Is it safe to travel to Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia?
Travellers from the UK, US and elsewhere in the world may be looking with concern at planned trips to the Mediterranean.
As the busiest summer getaway since 2019 begins, travellers to southern Europe are likely to experience extreme heat. An area of high pressure appears to have settled over the Med with little sign of abating.
The deadly “Cerberus” heatwave (so named by Italian meteorologists) is gripping southern France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey, as well as smaller countries in the Mediterranean region.
Cerberus heatwave: Why UK weather is wet and windy as Europe swelters
A deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe with temperatures forecast to shatter records in the coming days stands in complete contrast to the weather faced by the United Kingdom that has had wet and windy conditions continuing this week.
As the UK gets prolonged showers – the Met Office predicts unsettled conditions to continue for the next few days – the Mediterranean region grapples with soaring heat that could touch a new European record as soon as this week.
Temperatures are expected to go beyond 40C in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey in the next few days.
