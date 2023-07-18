Expert warns of heart attack risk as heatwaves intensify due to climate change

A World Meteorological Organization (WMO) senior extreme heat expert has warned of the heart attack risk as heatwaves intensify due to climate change at a regular UN news conference in Geneva on Tuesday, 18 July.

John Nairn said: “These events will continue to grow in intensity and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves.

“So repeated high nighttime temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat. This leads to increased cases of heart attacks and death.”

The UN weather agency said that temperatures above 40C were forecast to persist not only in the Mediterranean, but across North America, Asia and North Africa.