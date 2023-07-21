Britons to enjoy warm weather next month after miserable start to August

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons heading on school holiday staycations in August will get to enjoy warm temperatures mid-month after a rainy few weeks.

While Europe continues to sizzle under the deadly Cerberus heatwave, temperatures in the UK over the next week are not expected to rival those felt in Italy and Spain, with averages of 20C - 23C in London over the coming days.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the start of the school holidays will fluctuate around the high-teens.

After a miserable start to August, with the Met Office forecasting more rainfall than usual for the time of year, temperatures will be a “little warmer” towards the middle of the month.

Spain is recovering from Cerberus Heatwave which struck Europe last week (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is no indication in the forecast that the Mediterranean heatwave will move north to impact UK weather, in fact the UK outlook remains unsettled and the European heat is moving Eastwards.

“Our long range outlook references the chance of more settled conditions moving in to the UK by the middle of August.”

The forecaster’s long-range forecast for 4 to 18 August added: “Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

July’s rainy weather comes after the UK’s warmest June on record, with 40C being exceeded for the first time on record last year.

The change was due to the movement of the jet stream, a fast wind high in the atmosphere which has caused a cooler Arctic air with rain-bearing weather systems to form over the UK.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said there was “no forecast signal” for temperatures to reach as high as 40C although a long-range forecast showed some heat returning in August.

“There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year,” Mr Madge said. “The chance of reaching 40C is around one per cent, so it is unlikely in any given year, but of course, it remains feasible.”

This is a stark contrast to the heat blast across Southern Europe, with wildfires raging near Athens and holidaymakers cancelling their trips as temperatures reach around 45C.