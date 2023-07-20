Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British family abandoned their £2,500 Greek holiday three days early because of the unbearable Cerberus heatwave - saying their hotel turned into a "giant oven".

Sally Urwin, 49, and her two teenage sons decided to jet back from Rhodes after temperatures soared above 40C.

The trio landed on the island on 12 July and had been planning to stay for a week.

But the heatwave forced them to spend all day in their hotel, which became boiling hot, said Ms Urwin

Swimming pool at the resort where the family were staying in Rhodes (Sally Urwin / SWNS)

The author and her boys, aged 16 and 13, then returned back to the UK on 16 July to welcome rainfall.

Ms Urwin, from Matfen, Northumberland, said: “It was suffocating. I’ve worked in Texas and all over the globe, but it was just suffocating.

“It made you feel faint and dizzy. It could make you feel unwell and we lost our appetites - we couldn’t eat much.

“In the future if I went somewhere in southern Europe I would go in May and avoid July and August.

“Especially with children, I’ll definitely change my plans in the future and avoid places like that this time of year.”

Ms Urwin took her two children to the beautiful island of Rhodes while her husband, a farmer, stayed at home.

She says temperatures were above 40C on Sunday, and that the only bearable temperatures during the day were between 6.30am and 8am and after 7pm.

Ms Urwin said: "It was at least 43C by the time we left. The way the hotel was designed was all faux marble and was like giant oven."

After posting about her experience online, she says internet trolls suggested she had “never been abroad before” or that it was “just a normal summer” - but Ms Urwin disagrees.

Ms Urwin described being at the beach as 'unbearable' due to the heat (Sally Urwin / SWNS)

She said: “When we got there it was hot. I’ve been a lot of hot holidays, but it got hotter and hotter.

"We were all covered in sunblock and the only way we could stay cool was sitting in the water.

“The kids were so bored because we couldn’t do anything.

“I felt a bit worried for some of the older British people out there, some were a bit frail and not going outside at all.

“It was lovely to be back in the UK - it’s rainy, wet and cold, it’s refreshing to be back.”

Cerberus is reportedly being caused by high pressure over the southern Mediterranean and unusually high sea surface temperatures, which means that cooler air is not blowing inland off the sea.

It is expected to continue for a few more days - with locals and holidaymakers alike being told to act with caution.