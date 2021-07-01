The deadly, “once-in-a-millennium” heatwave bearing down on parts of North America has broken temperature record after temperature record and led to a death toll already in the hundreds.

But US President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week warned that the extreme weather was unlikely to be the last due to the ever-worsening climate crisis.

“We’ve been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years,” PM Trudeau said on Wednesday. “So realistically, we know that this heatwave won’t be the last.”

At the White House, President Biden said climate change was driving “a dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought”. He did so at a briefing on wildfire preparedness, saying that the US needed to do more to get ready for what could be a record season.

Other public officials in Canada and parts of the US were warning of the growing fire risk due to the blistering temperatures.

The state of Oregon reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave, and hundreds of hospital visits linked to heat-related illness.

Next door in Washington state, at least 20 people have died from the heat with officials expecting that number to rise.

At least 486 sudden deaths were reported in the last five days in the Canadian province of British Columbia, triple the usual rate in that period, reported the BC Coroners Service.

