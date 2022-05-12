What is a carbon footprint and how can you reduce yours?

What is a carbon footprint?

Your carbon footprint is how much carbon is released into the atmosphere as a result of your everyday activities. Carbon emissions are what causes climate change by trapping the planet’s heat.

The higher the carbon footprint, the more waste or greenhouse gases a person, organisation, product or event is creating and contributing to the atmosphere.

We all generate carbon by driving a car, using energy from suppliers that don’t use renewable sources, owning a gas-fired boiler and cooker, and many more.

The food you eat also has a major impact on your personal carbon footprint. For example, if you buy produce that has been imported from abroad, the carbon emitted from shipping will add to your footprint.

Carbon footprint is measured as how many tonnes of carbon dioxide are emitted per year.