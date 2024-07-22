The Independent launches its inaugural Climate 100 List

Support truly

Every day, mankind comes face to face with the effects of the growing global climate crisis, its catastrophic impact – and the need for urgent change.

Last year was the hottest in human history, with nearly half the days breaching the 1.5C (2.7F) warming threshold set by world leaders in Paris in 2015, to mitigate against dangerous heat rises which impact on weather systems and nature as well as our health and ways of life.

After June broke temperature records, scientists now fear that 2024 could be even hotter.

For decades, The Independent has led the way in reporting on the devastating effect of greenhouse gases and deforestation on global average temperatures, as well as efforts to cut carbon emissions.

We also feel it is important to highlight the work of those most effectively working on the frontline of the climate crisis.

In September, we will unveil our Climate 100 List, a roll call of people working in various fields – science, academia, activism, philanthropy, sport, travel, business, tech, fashion and entertainment – all of whom are committed to the fight against climate change.

From leading lights to lesser-known figures, the 100 people and organisations on our list will embody The Independent’s commitment to making change happen. What unites them is a burning ambition to find fast and effective solutions.

Compiled by The Independent, the list will be unveiled in September, during the United Nations Summit of the Future in New York, part of the 15th annual NYC Climate Week.

Our inaugural Climate 100 List comes at a critical moment for the planet. Fortunately, communities and leaders everywhere are waking up to the size of that challenge – as well as the global transformation required to prevent disaster.

The world is increasingly turning towards wind and solar power, with a record 30 per cent of electricity in 2023 produced by renewables. Clean energy technology – such as electric cars, critical minerals and battery storage – is booming.

Climate change and environmental concerns have been at the core of The Independent’s journalism for nearly 40 years, reflecting the passion and activism of our readers.

Three out of four Independent readers consider themselves environmentally friendly and have acted to make their homes more energy efficient, to shop locally, and to adapt how they travel and eat.

With that in mind, we would like our readers to get involved in the Climate 100 List.

We have reserved five entries on the list to be nominated by readers of The Independent.

As communities and leaders worldwide recognise that transformative action must happen now, we invite you to share stories of the unsung climate heroes in your community.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, 16 August. The list will be unveiled in full in the third week of September.

