Prince Charles has said that cities will be key battlegrounds in the fight against climate change, and that sustainable urban development will play an important role in cutting greenhouse gases.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Charles, who will give the opening address at Cop26, said: “Sustainable urban development is clearly critical in responding to the climate emergency.

“We all know it’s so utterly and vitally important for the future of our planet and of course central, indeed absolutely fundamental I would have said, to any prospect of actually achieving the crucial Cop26 targets.”

Cop26 is set to begin on Sunday in Glasgow, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will come together to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate emergency.