Cop26 Glasgow - news: Greta Thunberg to join Scotland strike as David Attenborough warns me must ‘act now’
Latest developments ahead of major environment conference
Greta Thunberg has announced that she will join the 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter, “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.”
Meanwhile, David Attenborough has issued a warning saying “if we don’t act now, it’ll be too late.”
Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.
The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.
“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”
His comments echoed those of Cop26 president Alok Sharma who earlier warned securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”.
He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions would be harder “on lots of levels” than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.
World leaders will begin gathering on Sunday in Glasgow for Cop26.
Sir David Attenborough warns: ‘If we don’t act now, it’ll be too late’
Sir David Attenborough is warning that we need to act now to tackle climate change before it becomes too late.
Speaking in an interview for his new series The Green Planet, which will be aired on BBC1 next year, Sir David said: "If we don’t act now, it’ll be too late."
He explained that the richest nations have “a moral responsibility” to help the poorest and said it would be “really catastrophic” if we were to ignore their problems.
He went on to add: "What climate scientists have been saying for 20 years, and that we have been reporting upon, you and I both, is the case - we were not causing false alarms.
"And every day that goes by in which we don’t do something about it is a day wasted. And things are being made worse.”
Some world leaders may not be coming to Cop26 – but it’s not all doom and gloom
November in Glasgow was never going to be fun. But even the most callous pessimists didn’t predict the scale of gloom descending on the Scottish city as 20,000 government and business leaders arrive for the United Nation’s global climate summit next week.
Growing energy crises in Europe, China and India ahead of winter; leaders from major polluters such as China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico boycotting; scientists warning of environmental devastation without urgent action; and President Biden’s signature climate legislation in tatters. Covid. All set the stage for what could be a major disappointment in a year that was supposed to mark the world’s collective turn toward a green energy revolution.
But looking past the drama of Boris Johnson’s big chance to set post-Brexit Britain’s place at the international table, investors see progress about to move decisively in the form of coordinated financial regulation to prevent the climate crisis from causing another global financial crisis.
David Callaway writes:
Opinion: Some leaders may not be coming to Cop26 – but it’s not all doom and gloom
Headlines will undoubtedly focus on the drama of environmental protests, but faceless bureaucrats will hash out what could be the most important new set of financial rules since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008
Greta Thunberg to join Glasgow strike
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that she will be joining the 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, which is due to take place during COP26.
She tweeted: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”
WaterAid: Late climate crisis fund could ‘derail Cop26’
Let’s get some expert commentary about the new rich countries will be three years late in putting together a long-promised $100bn (£72.6bn) climate crisis fund for poor nations.
Bernard Aryeetey, WaterAid’s global international affairs director, said
“This new plan is just an attempt to hide the fact that developed countries have failed to keep their promise and repay their deadly climate debt to the poorest nations in the world.
“Day in, day out, mothers and fathers are struggling to ensure their children have access to clean water, and to feed and clothe them, because of the devastating impacts of floods and droughts caused by climate change.
“They cannot wait two more years for world leaders to put their money where their mouths are.
“What’s more, the announcement threatens to derail Cop26 once and for all. Because why should developing countries trust in negotiations with richer nations who don’t keep their promises?”
Cop26 on brink as PM admits he’s ‘very worried’
Hopes for a breakthrough on tackling the climate crisis at Cop26 are fading after Boris Johnson admitted he is “very worried” the summit will fail and it was revealed poor nations will not receive the $100bn of help they were promised until 2023 – three years late.
With just six days until the crucial Glasgow gathering, the UN also released fresh alarming evidence that the world is “way off track” in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, reports our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
“It will be very, very tough, this summit, and I’m very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need,” the PM admitted to children in a Downing Street presser – while insisting it “can be done”.
Cop26 on brink as PM says he’s ‘very worried’ and climate fund deadline missed
Rich nations will not reach long-promised target of $100bn a year for developing countries until 2023 – three years late
