The Queen will not attend the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next week following recent advice from doctors that she needs to rest.
The news is a fresh blow to the climate change summit, which the Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted would be “very, very tough” on Monday. Mr Johnson said it was “touch and go” whether Britain will be able to broker enough deals to adequately tackle climate change.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Queen would not be attending the summit. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary tests in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland.
She was advised by doctors to rest but returned to “light duties” on Tuesday, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.
Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally.
Youth climate activists ‘occupy’ the Science Museum overnight
Young climate activists spent the night in the Science Museum in protest at its sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies.
The London branch of the UK Student Climate Network held a candlelit vigil at the museum on Tuesday evening and posted photos of the encampment on social media on Wednesday morning.
The vigil was for “the victims of the museum’s fossil fuel sponsors: Shell, BP, Equinor and Adani”. Around 30 students were involved in the protest and The Evening Standard reported that the activists were locked in overnight.
A beginner’s guide to investing for climate
With Cop26 pushing from stricter climate agenda, countries will be focusing on curbs for heavy carbon emissions and there will be increased scrutiny for industries that have been heavy polluters.
However, there are many companies that have adopted sustainable ways and are working towards green technology. Experts say there are many more that can benefit from environmental themes.
But what can investors do to support the various industries and companies that are involved in creating a more sustainable planet?
Here Rob Griffin asks the experts to highlight the various sectors, stocks and funds that could be worth considering.
Cop26: How to put your money where your mouth is
As all eyes turn to Glasgow, here’s a beginner’s guide to investing for climate
Can Cop26 find a consensus between developed and developing countries?
One of the key aspects in Cop26 discussions will be the issue of climate financing. Developing countries like India have long maintained that climate action should be funded by developed countries.
However, there’s growing consensus that more ambitious pledges need to be undertaken in order to keep climate change under 2C.
Here Daisy Dunne explores whether wealthier countries, that got rich by burning fossil fuels, have a responsibility to compensate those at the forefront of the crisis.
Paying for pollution: The case for climate reparations
The world’s poorest are already feeling the impacts of the climate crisis. As the Cop26 summit looms, Daisy Dunne explores whether wealthier countries, that got rich by burning fossil fuels, have a responsibility to compensate those at the forefront of the crisis
Road closures and new electric buses, how Glasgow is bracing up to welcome world leaders
Leaders and delegates of 197 countries with their bustling entourage of advisers, envoys and security personnel will be arriving at the Scottish city of Glasgow over the 13 days of the Cop26 summit.
Along with the estimated 25,000 people, a host of environmental activists and protesters are also expected to be in the city.
How will the climate summit affect the roads and transport in the city?
Joe Sommerland reports
How Cop26 road closures will affect travel in Glasgow
Scottish city ready for ‘unprecedented’ disruption to transport network
First look of Cop26 conference centre
The first pictures of the Cop26 conference centre which is set to welcome the participants from 197 countries on Sunday were shared by UNFCCC’s deputy executive secretary Ovais Sarmad on Twitter.
Referring to the summit as “unprecedented & historic,” Mr Sarmad wrote safety and hygiene will be given high priority at the venue.
Covid restrictions still a challenge for COP26
While the COP26 summit is already taking place after a gap of one year, the pandemic restrictions are still affecting the attendance of many countries, especially the ones more vulnerable to climate change.
Border closures, quarantine rules and high travel costs will see small island states and poorer nations sending smaller delegations, with some leaders unable to travel to the summit starting in Scotland on Sunday.
Click here to know which countries will be affected due to the restrictions:
Covid challenges ‘disadvantage’ smaller nations in COP26 climate talks
Only four leaders from Pacific island states are able to attend COP26 as many Pacific island borders remain closed
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of all things COP26.
Follow for the latest climate updates.
Queen pulls out of Cop26
The Queen will not be attending the Cop26 climate summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The 95-year-old monarch, who spent a night in hospital last week, was supposed to travel to Glasgow for an engagement on 1 November.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.
“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”
Here Joe Middleton has the latest details.
The Queen will not attend Cop26 summit in Glasgow next week
Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still planning to attend the Cop26 summit
Will China’s Xi Jinping attend Cop26?
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.
While the importance of the summit has been heavily hyped and expectation is high that a generation-defining agreement will be signed to rein in greenhouse gas emissions and put the brake on the pace of global heating in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris accord, there is currently a good deal of uncertainty surrounding precisely who will be attending.
Without the enthusiastic cooperation of the influential leaders of some of the planet’s biggest polluting nations, anything agreed at Cop26 will ring decidedly hollow.
The worst blow to Boris Johnson’s ambitions for the gathering so far has been the Kremlin’s announcement that Russian president Vladimir Putin will not be attending.
But perhaps the greatest concern of all though is whether Chinese premier Xi Jinping will fly into Glasgow.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Will China’s Xi Jinping attend Cop26?
Superpower’s leader thought to be undecided on Glasgow summit and could send deputy in his stead
Cop26: How much progress has been made since Cop25 and how far do we have to go?
Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action.
Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes.
The Independent’s senior climate correspondent Louis Boyle reports.
How much progress has been made since Cop25 and how far do we have to go?
While it’s clear more action cannot come fast enough, there have been glimmers of good news since the last summit in 2019
