The Queen will not attend the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next week following recent advice from doctors that she needs to rest.

The news is a fresh blow to the climate change summit, which the Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted would be “very, very tough” on Monday. Mr Johnson said it was “touch and go” whether Britain will be able to broker enough deals to adequately tackle climate change.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Queen would not be attending the summit. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary tests in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

She was advised by doctors to rest but returned to “light duties” on Tuesday, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally.