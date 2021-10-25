Cop26 Glasgow – news: Boris Johnson ‘worried’ and says ‘touch and go’ whether climate summit will be success
Latest developments ahead of major environment conference
Related video: Five graphs that show the reality of climate change
Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.
The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.
“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”
His comments echoed those of Cop26 president Alok Sharma who earlier warned securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”.
He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions would be harder “on lots of levels” than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.
World leaders will begin gathering on Sunday in Glasgow for Cop26.
Nicola Sturgeon calls for high-emitting nations to ‘step up’ on climate change
Failure to act on climate change will be a "betrayal of young people around the world" and risks life on earth becoming "unrecognisable", Scotland's first minister has told world leaders.
Nicola Sturgeon used a speech ahead of the global Cop26 summit to challenge those countries which have the highest emissions levels - such as China, Russia, the US and India - to do more to tackle the climate emergency.
Speaking at an event at Strathclyde University in Glasgow ahead of the giant UN conference getting underway on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon warned even keeping temperature rises to 1.5C - one of the key agreements from the Paris climate summit in 2015 - would not prevent all the damaging impacts of climate change.
Boris Johnson admits climate summit ‘might go wrong’
Boris Johnson has admitted the crucial climate summit “might go wrong” and said reaching an agreement with world leaders could be “touch and go”.
Hosting children at No 10 for a “press conference” on the climate, the prime minister said the UK needed to persuade as many countries as possible to “go to net zero” and ensure they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by 2050.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on this:
PM admits climate summit ‘might go wrong’ and reaching agreement ‘touch and go’
‘We might not get the agreements that we need,’ PM concedes
Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter
Here at The Independent we are offering you an exclusive way to receive a daily news bulletin direct from our correspondents on the ground at the summit.
Our team of dedicated environment and climate reporters will be compiling a newsletter on a daily basis and it will be sent out each evening of the summit bringing all the latest headlines from that day’s events.
The daily briefing will bring you up to speed on what has been discussed, what has been agreed, exclusive interviews our team will carrying out with the delegates and others, as well as a behind the scenes view and analysis from the latest 24 hours in Glasgow.
To sign up, visit the link below:
Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 daily briefing newsletter
Sign up to our climate newsletter to receive daily updates sent direct from our team on the ground at the UN summit in Glasgow
Recycling plastic ‘doesn’t work’, Boris Johnson claims
Boris Johnson said recycling plastic "doesn't work" as he stressed the need to reduce the amount of the material that is used.
The prime minister told a press conference with children in Downing Street: "Recycling isn't the answer. Recycling... it doesn't begin to address the problem."
He said "the only answer" was "we've all got to cut down on our use of plastic".
Appearing alongside Mr Johnson, WWF UK's chief executive Tanya Steele said: "We have to reduce, we have to reuse - I do think we need to do a little bit of recycling, PM, and have some system to do so."
But Mr Johnson said: "It doesn't work."
‘Very, very difficult but I think it can be done’, says Boris Johnson of meeting Cop26 goals
The prime minister said meeting the goals of Cop26 would be "very, very difficult" but "I think it can be done".
Boris Johnson told schoolchildren in Downing Street: "If you look at what the UK has done, we've cut our own C02 emissions massively, we've cut coal emissions massively."
Mr Johnson chose to host a press conference with children ahead of "perhaps the most important summit that this country has had in our lifetimes".
‘Touch and go’ whether summit will be success, Boris Johnson admits
Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.
The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.
“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”
Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be "really tough", Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.
He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions with be harder "on lots of levels" than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.
Countries are under pressure to increase their greenhouse gas emission cuts as the world is far off track to meet globally agreed targets to limit temperature rises and curb dangerous warming.
The Cop26 summit, which starts in Glasgow on October 31, is the effective deadline for countries to bring forward more ambitious national climate plans in a five-year process under the Paris climate treaty.
Mr Sharma told The Guardian: "What we're trying to do here in Glasgow is actually really tough.
"It was brilliant, what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, (but) a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future.
"It's like we've got to the end of the exam paper and the most difficult questions are left and you're running out of time, the exam's over in half an hour and you go, 'how are we going to answer this one?"'
Italy yet to name climate envoy
Italy has still not found a special envoy to represent it at the upcoming summit because the ministers responsible for the appointment cannot agree on a name, reports Reuters.
Italian climate activists cheered when a government decree in June promised the appointment of the special envoy, following the example of other countries which have named prominent figures to the job such as John Kerry in the United States.
The role would ensure “more effective Italian participation at international events and negotiations on the environment and climate change,” read the decree.
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani were given joint responsibility for the appointment, which Mr Di Maio said would be made by September.
Three weeks after the deadline nobody has been named, as Italy prepares to host a G20 leaders’ meeting next week where climate change will top the agenda, immediately followed by the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
“The delay in appointing the special envoy before the crucial G20 Summit and Cop26 is a big missed opportunity,” said Luca Bergamaschi, co-founder of Italian climate think-tank ECCO.
A senior government source said a few candidates were currently being vetted but the appointment was unlikely to come before the Cop26.
“I don’t think the envoy could add much at this stage, the preparatory job for the Cop is already done and the negotiating team is at work,” the source said.
Man cycles across wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change
A man has cycled across the blade of a wind turbine in order to raise awareness of climate change.
Ahead of UN climate change conference Cop26, Scottish pro-cyclist Danny Macaskill cycled across the turbine, a stunt which has never been attempted before.
He also did a series of tricks at a renewable energy factory, to demonstrate how much of the world’s energy that currently originates from renewable sources.
“It’s so high up it doesn’t feel high, it’s unrealistically high up,” Mr Macaskill said.
“I will say that fibreglass and bike tyres don’t go that well together, it’s slippy stuff.
“I made this film for Cop26 and I didn’t realise how abundant renewable energy is ... It’s a good feeling knowing renewable energy is taking off and the balance is changing.
“Hopefully the planet can start healing.”
How summit will affect travel in Glasgow
More than 25,000 delegates are set to descend on Glasgow in less than two weeks when the Cop26 climate summit which was delayed by Covid-19 finally begins.
So Transport Scotland has warned that the scale of the event “is unprecedented in terms of impact on the transport network”.
To accommodate a conference of this magnitude, organisers in Glasgow have had to plan carefully to mitigate the disruption, with the first road closures coming into effect a full week before Cop26 kicks off, running from Saturday 23 October until Monday 15 November.
Here are the full details:
How Cop26 summit will affect travel in Glasgow next month
Scottish city ready for ‘unprecedented’ disruption to transport network
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies