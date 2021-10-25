✕ Close Related video: Five graphs that show the reality of climate change

Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.

The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.

“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”

His comments echoed those of Cop26 president Alok Sharma who earlier warned securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”.

He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions would be harder “on lots of levels” than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.

World leaders will begin gathering on Sunday in Glasgow for Cop26.