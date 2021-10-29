Greta Thunberg to join London climate protest

✕ Close Climate Change: COP26 might change our world

Greta Thunberg is expected to join climate activists protesting in the City of London today, ahead of the Cop26 summit. Activists in Glasgow, the host city, will also stage demonstrations outside banks to demand an end to fossil fuel investments.

Global leaders are set to meet from Monday to try to hash out their plans to reduce carbon emissions. Boris Johnson has previously voiced fears “it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements we need”.

However, China’s Xi Jinping will not be among them; Beijing announced on Friday morning that the president would address the conference only by video link, following weeks of speculation about his plans. China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

China has also released its updated plan to tackle climate change, saying it would increase the share of renewables in its primary energy consumption to 25 per cent by 2030. This is 5 per cent higher than previously pledged.

Beijing also reiterated a previous commitment to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by the end of this decade and to become carbon neutral by 2060.