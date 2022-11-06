✕ Close Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?

The global climate summit Cop27 opens today in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as world leaders, scientists, and activists gather for the next two weeks to hash out the pacts urgently needed to limit planetary catastrophe.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months since the last summit in Glasgow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost of living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.

There has also been a wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and western and central Africa, to wildfires and deadly heatwaves across Europe, and Hurricane Ian’s decimation of Florida.

A deluge of new scientific reports warn that the world remains far off-track in preventing further dangerous temperature rise.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned this week the 2020s are a “crucial” decade, “when the global climate fight will be won or lost”.

The planet’s carbon footprint must be cut nearly in half by the end of the decade to hold back from dangerous temperature rise.