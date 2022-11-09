Cop27 latest: Updates from Egypt summit as protesters demand climate compensation
Activists in Egypt want reparations from rich countries for the impacts of climate change on poorer nations
At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
Protesters at the UN’s Cop27 summit are demanding climate compensation and an end to fossil fuel use as negotiations on how to tackle the climate crisis begin in Egypt.
Activists in Sharm el-Sheikh want rich countries to pay reparations to poorer countries for the impacts of climate change caused by the world’s biggest polluters.
It comes after the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who is also the chair for Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), on Tuesday called for all major emitters to agree to pay for ‘loss and damage’ in the negotiations.
“We all know that India and China ... are major polluters and the polluters must pay,” PM Gaston Browne said. “I don’t think that there’s any free pass for any country.”
Mr Browne also added that all countries should be paying “what is equitable and fair”, saying that a bigger share of responsibility lies with developed countries that have been historically responsible for planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
Protests as Finance Day gets underway
On Finance Day at Cop27, protests this morning include representatives from The Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development.
They are calling for divestment from fossil fuels, and are carrying placards saying carbon capture technology is an "excuse" to keep extracting climate-altering fossil fuels.
Meanwhile other protest groups gathered to amplify calls for so-called “climate reparations”.
“You must pay compensation for this damage”, one sign reads.
No ‘Beam me up, Scotty’ solution on climate, Barbados PM says
Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley warned she was going “to say some things that you may not love” as she cautioned that there is no easy solution to the climate crisis on the opening day of the first ever children and young people’s space at Cop27.
The country’s first female leader, who was re-elected in a landslide victory earlier this year, has gained superstar status in the climate movement after her plain-spoken address to world leaders at last year’s Cop26 in Glasgow. She told the leaders of rich countries at the time that their failures were a “death sentence” to small islands and developing nations.
This year, she is a leading voice calling for better funding from developed nations and the fossil fuel industry to help vulnerable countries with the losses they suffer due to the effects of the climate crisis.
What is Cop27 and why does it matter?
Cop27, the next instalment of the global climate change conference, is underway in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Led by Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry until 18 November – with environment minister Yasmine Fouad serving as the event’s ministerial coordinator and envoy – the summit follows last year’s gathering in Glasgow.
It once more unites world leaders, climate organisations and activists to thrash out the big questions about safeguarding the future of our planet.
But why does it matter and what will it achieve?
African countries facing ‘economic devastation’
African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent.
A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20 per cent hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
That figure could rise to a 64 per cent hit to GDP by 2100, according to the study, launched on finance day at the Cop27 talks in Sharm El-Sheikh where finance for poor countries hit by climate impacts is a key demand from many nations.
Emily Beament has more.
African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP
Christian Aid report reveals the impact of rising temperatures on Africa as countries debate climate action at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
Lula brings Brazil back into climate fold with pledge to save Amazon
Among the biggest draws at the Cop27 summit in Egypt is a world leader who doesn’t take office until January.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives in Sharm el-Sheikh after winning a momentous election in Brazil with huge implications for the Amazon rainforest – the “lungs of the planet” – which has suffered severe depredation under hard-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula is expected to have meetings with, among others, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, all of whom were quick to congratulate him on his win.
There was a collective breath of relief among those concerned about the climate emergency at the departure of Bolsonaro, on whose watch Brazil’s emissions increased by 12 percent last year alone.
In the past 12 months, deforestation in the Amazon increased by 64 per cent, affecting an area almost twice as large as New York City – on top of the loss of an area larger than Belgium in his first two years in power.
Kim Sengupta reports from Sao Paulo.
Lula brings cheer to Cop27 with pledge to save Amazon
Expectations are high for Brazil’s newly elected president to reverse years of climate damage
Developing countries need $1 trillion a year in climate finance - report
Developing countries need to secure $1 trillion a year in external financing for climate action by the end of the decade and to match that with their own funds, according to a new report.
The report, released ahead of talks on climate change at the Cop27 summit in Egypt on Tuesday, said the funding was required to cut emissions, boost resilience, deal with damage from climate change and restore nature and land.
“The world needs a breakthrough and a new roadmap on climate finance that can mobilise the $1 trillion in external finance that will be needed by 2030 for emerging markets and developing countries other than China,” said the report, commissioned by the current and previous climate summit hosts, Egypt and Britain.
It said the total annual investment requirement of developing countries would hit $2.4 trillion by 2030, with half coming from external financing.
Current investment stands at around $500m, the report stated.
Stoltenberg says Nato must address security impact of climate change
The secretary general of Nato said the military alliance must address the link between climate change and security.
“Climate change creates conflicts, it exacerbates conflicts,” Jens Stoltenberg told the Cop27 climate summit via a video linkup yesterday.
Climate change increases competition over scarce resources and impacts military operations, he said, adding that armed forces have to be part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Egyptian MP removed from Cop27 for heckling jailed Briton’s sister
An Egyptian lawmaker was escorted out of a news conference about jailed British-Egyptian national Alaa-Abdel Fattah when he started heckling her sister.
Sanaa Seif, the sister of the prisoner who is on a water strike, was speaking at an event at Cop27 when lawmaker Amr Darwish stood up and started shouting at her.
Ms Seif was calling for her 40-year-old brother’s release, who activists fear would live only for a few more days. She told reporters that she has asked British authorities to obtain proof that her brother is “alive and conscious”, but did not receive any response.
The Egyptian lawmaker then questioned why the family describes Mr Fattah as a political prisoner and accused his family of resorting to foreign pressure.
When Ms Seif tried to answer, the politician refused to hand her the microphone and was escorted by UN security officials.
While being taken away from the conference, he said: “You are here on Egyptian land, don’t touch me.”
New Zealand pledges $12m to fund climate damage in developing nations
The New Zealand government on Wednesday announced it was allocating $12m of climate funding for developing nations.
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country’s decision to pledge the amount for loss and damage funds placed New Zealand at the leading edge of wealthy countries.
“International negotiations have in the past struck difficulties regarding calls for climate finance to deal with loss and damage, as some countries are concerned over what it means for liability and compensation,” Ms Mahuta said.
Greta Thunberg urges Egyptian authorities to release Briton
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined activists in calling for the release of British-Egyptian writer Alaa-Abdel Fattah who has been held unlawfully at a prison in Egypt.
The pro-democracy activist has stopped drinking water in protest.
“During Cop27, we urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those held simply for peacefully exercising their human rights, implementing criteria set by local NGOs for these releases: fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and urgency,” Ms Thunberg said in a tweet yesterday.
“One of these prisoners is Alaa-Abdel Fattah, who is now on a water strike since the beginning of Cop27.
“A system that doesn’t address the needs for climate justice and securing human rights is a system that has failed everyone,” she added.
“Human rights and climate movements are stronger when we stand in solidarity together.”
