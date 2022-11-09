✕ Close At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Protesters at the UN’s Cop27 summit are demanding climate compensation and an end to fossil fuel use as negotiations on how to tackle the climate crisis begin in Egypt.

Activists in Sharm el-Sheikh want rich countries to pay reparations to poorer countries for the impacts of climate change caused by the world’s biggest polluters.

It comes after the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who is also the chair for Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), on Tuesday called for all major emitters to agree to pay for ‘loss and damage’ in the negotiations.

“We all know that India and China ... are major polluters and the polluters must pay,” PM Gaston Browne said. “I don’t think that there’s any free pass for any country.”

Mr Browne also added that all countries should be paying “what is equitable and fair”, saying that a bigger share of responsibility lies with developed countries that have been historically responsible for planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.