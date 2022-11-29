Jump to content

Is the historic Cop27 deal enough? Sign up to our virtual event where experts will discuss the climate crisis

Sign up for free to our virtual expert panel discussion on the fallout from the latest climate summit, which was held in Egypt

The Independent
Tuesday 29 November 2022 06:27
A deal has been reached after the latest Cop summit – number 27 –has come to a conclusion with a new agreement in place between all the countries involved. But is it enough to the rapid climate change the planet is currently experiencing?

The deal was reached after the two week-summit held in Egypt ran into overtime. The agreement established a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.

But Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said the ambition to limit global heating to 1.5C is “on life support” after a deal was struck.

Meanwhile UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that the conference had made progress, “but let’s be clear: our planet is still in the emergency room”.

So what were the successes of the summit and where does this leave the climate crisis?

Recommended

Join us for our latest virtual panel being held on December 6 and hosted by our climate correspondents Louise Boyle and Saphora Smith, who were both on the ground in in Sharm el-Sheikh during the summit. They will be joined by a panel of experts to debate and discussion the ins and outs of what was achieved at Cop27.

The discussion will be held on Zoom will analyse what Cop27 achieved, what it missed and what the immediate future now holds with this latest agreement now in place.

The event will be at 6.30pm GMT and will last one hour. To find out more and sign up for free please click here

