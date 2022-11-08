(Getty Images)

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change have called on Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and sea-level rise, Antigua’s prime minister told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt today.

The comments by Gaston Browne kicked off the second day of speeches from heads of state and government at the two-week conference in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits,” Browne said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.

“It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”

The Polynesian island state of Tuvalu has joined Vanuatu to call for an international treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels.