Cop27 news – live: Pacific islands call for global tax to mitigate climate disasters
‘While they are profiting, the planet is burning,’ Antigua PM says
Small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change have called on Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and sea-level rise, Antigua’s prime minister told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt today.
The comments by Gaston Browne kicked off the second day of speeches from heads of state and government at the two-week conference in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits,” Browne said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.
“It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”
The Polynesian island state of Tuvalu has joined Vanuatu to call for an international treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
‘We’ve only got one shot’: John Kerry and Michael Bloomberg join forces to help cities slash emissions
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and the US state department have joined forces to help cities around the world reach net zero and become more resilient to climate change.
Climate envoy John Kerry and Mr Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, launched a major plan for climate action at Cop27 as midterm election day dawns in the US.
The first-of-its-kind initiative, dubbed Subnational Climate Action Leaders’ Exchange (SCALE), will see $1.5million investment from the US state department and Bloomberg to support cities worldwide to cut their emissions.
Louise Boyle has more:
‘We’ve got one shot’: US Cop27 plan to help cities slash emissions
$1.5million has been pledged to support cities worldwide to cut their emissions
Austria commits $50m for climate ‘loss and damage’
Austria has pledged $50m over the next four years to developing countries facing unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change, the climate ministry said.
A small group of European nations has agreed to hold their first formal talks on loss and damage –shorthand for cash-rich polluters would pay to poorer countries facing unavoidable damage from worsening floods, drought, and sea level rise.
Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and Scotland have also committed small amounts of loss and damage funding, breaking ranks with other rich nations that have resisted such payments for fear of spiralling liabilities for their outsized contribution to causing climate change.
The funds could support the “Santiago Network”, a UN scheme providing technical support to countries faced with damages from climate-fueled natural disasters, and a programme providing early warning systems to countries prone to extreme weather.
“The most vulnerable countries in the Global South are suffering particularly badly from the consequences of the climate crisis and are rightly demanding more support from industrialised countries,” climate minister Leonore Gewessler said.
She said Austria would also add another 10 million euros to this year’s budget for climate finance.
“Austria is taking responsibility,” Ms Gewessler said.
President of Zimbabwe witnesses signing of Skypower Global Master Agreement
The president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has just witnessed the signing of the Skypower Global Master Agreement Adendum at the Zimbabwean pavilion at Sharm el-Sheikh, the Herald Zimbabwe reports.
The Skypower agreement will see a 500 megawatt solar plant set up in the country.
Germany’s climate envoy says talks started ‘quite well’ after agenda fight averted
Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan says the talks in Egypt “have kicked off quite well” after a potential fight over the agenda was averted when countries agreed to formally debate the issue of financial support to poor nations for the loss and damage they suffer due to global warming.
Morgan said Tuesday that she hopes there will be a “meaningful outcome” on the issue at the two-week talks as well as countries setting out more ambitious targets for cutting emissions and agreeing ways to ensure money flowing toward combating global warming is in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris accord.
“The most vulnerable families (should) know that we stand side by side with them and that there will be more support just there for them when these damages occur,” she told The Associated Press. “How that will look exactly, that’s the negotiation here.”
Asked about the possible impact of the U.S. midterm election on the talks, Morgan said that individual votes “can’t change the fact that we’re in a climate emergency.”
The Biden administration’s recent climate law had given the United States “a higher level of standing” internationally, she said.
Tuvalu joins Vanuatu to call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
The Polynesian island state of Tuvalu has joined Vanuatu to call for an international treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
“The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands – inch by inch,” said Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano, on a call to the UN summit. “But the world’s addiction to oil, gas and coal can’t sink our dreams under the waves.”
Tuvalu is the first nation at Cop27 and only the second country in the world to call for what is formally known as the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. It follows Vanuatu, the Pacific island state, that called for a treaty at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.
Our climate correspondent Saphora Smith in Sharm el-Sheikh reports:
Tuvalu joins Vanuatu to call for a treaty to phase out fossil fuels
The proposal follows in the footsteps of other similar initiatives to manage threats including nuclear weapons and landmines
Africa has the ‘greatest potential to decarbonise the world’, Ghana president says
Speaking at Cop27 in Egypt, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, said: “With her vast land, Africa has the greatest potential to help decarbonise the world by absorbing carbon dioxide through regenerative agriculture that requires less fertiliser and reforestation with strong biodiversity content.
“My government is proud to announce that Ghana will launch projects in these areas, which will tackle at the same time climate change on global and domestic levels and social issues by providing people with dignified and sustainable jobs.
“I am also proud to announce that Ghana has launched her energy transition framework and is co-chair of the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership with the United States.”
Israel and Jordan move forward with water-for-energy deal
Israel and Jordan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal after an initial examination of the project proved it to be feasible.
The idea, first announced a year ago, is for Jordan to build 600 megawatts of solar generating capacity that would be exported to Israel. In return, Israel would provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic metres of desalinated water.
The MOU was signed at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt at an event hosted by the United Arab Emirates, who in 2020 became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel and has been a partner in the project.
The Middle East is highly vulnerable to climate change and this will be the first such cooperation between the countries.
Confirm ‘proof of life’ family urges UK government as Egyptian Briton enters second day of water strike
The family of British-Egyptian prisoner Alaa Abd El-Fatteh has urged Rishi Sunak not to return from Cop27 without a British official providing “proof of life,” as the activist enters the second day of his water strike which risks his survival.
The activist’s aunt Ahdaf Soueif said the family fears the British government will be “fobbed off” by Egypt following confirmation Rishi Sunak had raised the case with president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The family have primarily urged for Mr El-Fatteh’s release but have also called for him to be allowed consular visits while in prison, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Family of Egyptian Briton urge UK government to confirm ‘proof of life’
Alaa Abd El-Fatteh aunt said she fears the British government will be ‘fobbed off’ by Egypt
In pictures: Second day of Cop27 talks commence in Egypt
International leaders and special envoys speak on the second day of the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.
COP27: Small island nations want Big Oil to pay up for climate damage
Small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change want Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and sea-level rise, Antigua’s prime minister told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Tuesday.
The comments by Gaston Browne kicked off the second day of speeches from heads of state and government at the two-week conference in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits,” Browne said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.
“It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”
Senegal’s President Macky Sall told the conference poor developing nations in Africa were also insisting on increased funding for adaptation to worsening climate change, and would resist calls for an immediate shift away from fossil fuels that could drive economic growth.
“Let’s be clear, we are in favor of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored,” he said.
