✕ Close Cop27: What's on the agenda today?

Boris Johnson has joked that the heatwave which swept through the UK over the summer might have been the cause of the political turmoil which has riven Westminster in recent months.

On 19 July, less than two weeks after Mr Johnson resigned as prime minister, the UK recorded temperatures above 40C for the first time since records began – a sweltering start to a drawn-out Tory leadership contest which appointed Liz Truss, whose mini-Budget spooked the markets, as his replacement.

Cop27 kicked off in the Egyptian resort town on Sunday when Britain handed over the Cop presidency to Egypt. Day two will see world leaders - including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - address delegates, setting out their priorities for the summit.

Cop27 has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” because its aim is to make progress on transforming pledges into action on the ground, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.