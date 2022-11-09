✕ Close At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan’s prime minister has made an emotional plea at the UN’s Cop27 summit for richer nations to help countries that are reeling from the effects of the climate crisis.

During his speech in Sharm el-Sheikh, Shehbaz Sharif said it was “now or never” to take action and warned that, “for us, there is no ‘planet B’”.

“This Cop rings an alarm bell for humanity, it is the only platform where the survival of the human race as a goal still holds promise,” he said.

“It is also the forum where we as vulnerable countries take our case to the rich and the resourced to build a road map to crucial policy resets needed in a world that is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery.”

Pakistan is being forced to spend billions of rupees from its own “meager resources” and will enter a “debt trap” if it continues to pay for the damages, he warned.

Mr Sharif’s comments come in the wake of devastating floods across parts of Pakistan, which have affected 33 million people and caused an estimated £35bn in damages.