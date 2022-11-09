Cop27 news – live: Pakistan PM says time for rich nations to help is ‘now or never’
We are spending billions of rupees from our own meagre resources, says Shebaz Sharif
At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
Pakistan’s prime minister has made an emotional plea at the UN’s Cop27 summit for richer nations to help countries that are reeling from the effects of the climate crisis.
During his speech in Sharm el-Sheikh, Shehbaz Sharif said it was “now or never” to take action and warned that, “for us, there is no ‘planet B’”.
“This Cop rings an alarm bell for humanity, it is the only platform where the survival of the human race as a goal still holds promise,” he said.
“It is also the forum where we as vulnerable countries take our case to the rich and the resourced to build a road map to crucial policy resets needed in a world that is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery.”
Pakistan is being forced to spend billions of rupees from its own “meager resources” and will enter a “debt trap” if it continues to pay for the damages, he warned.
Mr Sharif’s comments come in the wake of devastating floods across parts of Pakistan, which have affected 33 million people and caused an estimated £35bn in damages.
Egyptian MP removed from Cop27 for heckling jailed Briton’s sister
An Egyptian lawmaker was escorted out of a news conference about jailed British-Egyptian national Alaa-Abdel Fattah when he started heckling her sister.
Sanaa Seif, the sister of the prisoner who is on a water strike, was speaking at an event at Cop27 when lawmaker Amr Darwish stood up and started shouting at her.
Ms Seif was calling for her 40-year-old brother’s release, who activists fear would live only for a few more days. She told reporters that she has asked British authorities to obtain proof that her brother is “alive and conscious”, but did not receive any response.
The Egyptian lawmaker then questioned why the family describes Mr Fattah as a political prisoner and accused his family of resorting to foreign pressure.
When Ms Seif tried to answer, the politician refused to hand her the microphone and was escorted by UN security officials.
While being taken away from the conference, he said: “You are here on Egyptian land, don’t touch me.”
New Zealand pledges $12m to fund climate damage in developing nations
The New Zealand government on Wednesday announced it was allocating $12m of climate funding for developing nations.
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country’s decision to pledge the amount for loss and damage funds placed New Zealand at the leading edge of wealthy countries.
“International negotiations have in the past struck difficulties regarding calls for climate finance to deal with loss and damage, as some countries are concerned over what it means for liability and compensation,” Ms Mahuta said.
Greta Thunberg urges Egyptian authorities to release Briton
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined activists in calling for the release of British-Egyptian writer Alaa-Abdel Fattah who has been held unlawfully at a prison in Egypt.
The pro-democracy activist has stopped drinking water in protest.
“During Cop27, we urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those held simply for peacefully exercising their human rights, implementing criteria set by local NGOs for these releases: fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and urgency,” Ms Thunberg said in a tweet yesterday.
“One of these prisoners is Alaa-Abdel Fattah, who is now on a water strike since the beginning of Cop27.
“A system that doesn’t address the needs for climate justice and securing human rights is a system that has failed everyone,” she added.
“Human rights and climate movements are stronger when we stand in solidarity together.”
Putin’s war in Ukraine has ‘destroyed 5 million acres of forest’
Russia’s war in Ukraine has destroyed 5 million acres of forests in less than six months, president Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN’s Cop27 climate summit.
Addressing delegates in Egypt in a video message, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of hampering and distracting from global efforts to combat climate breakdown – warning that “there can be no effective climate policy without peace on Earth”.
As world leaders grapple with how to control the fossil fuel emissions heating our planet, Mr Zelensky alleged that the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion has “forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation in order to lower energy prices for their people”.
Andy Gregory has more.
Putin’s war has destroyed 5 million acres of forest, Zelensky tells Cop27
Ukrainian president warns ‘there can be no effective climate policy without peace’
Sinking nation urges billionaires to stop funding trips to MarsWhile billionaires spend eye-watering sums to go to Mars, the Marshall Islands can’t secure international funding to save the country from a climate disaster, its minister of natural resources has warned.
“There’s these billionaires that are building rocket ships to go to Mars... All we’re asking is give us the money to make sure the Marshall Islands can continue ... to exist in the world,” John Silk told The Independent at the Cop27 summit in Egypt.
“We’re talking about a nation that is on the brink of disappearing.”Mr Silk said his country became an independent nation in 1979 and since then has faced the prospect that it may not exist in the decades to come because of rising sea levels. “Where do you go?” he asked.
Saphora Smith reports from Sharm el-Sheikh.
Sinking nation urges billionaires to stop funding Mars trips and save island
Exclusive: ‘All we’re asking is give us the money to make sure the Marshall Islands can continue ... to exist in the world,’ John Silk says
Watch: Barbados PM talks about ‘moral strategic leadership’ for young people
Pakistan flood survivors urge more climate compensation
“What goes on in Pakistan won’t stay in Pakistan”’ – that’s the bleak message Islamabad is displaying on its pavilion set up at the red sea town of Sharm el-Sheikh where leaders from around the world have gathered for the United Nations climate summit.
It’s a reminder that climate disasters, and their impact, aren’t limited to poor countries and now is the time to act.
This is the first time the UN climate negotiations included Loss and Damage - a technical term referring to the irreparable losses communities around the world are suffering because of the climate crisis - as an agenda item to be discussed at the two-week summit.
Farooq Sayyad, a 22-year-old student from Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan province who is attending the UN climate summit for the first time says he has no idea what the loss and damage fund is, but shares that his community is still living underwater from the massive flooding in August.
Stuti Mishra reports from Sharm el-Sheikh.
‘Paying the price for inaction’: Pakistan flood survivors urge climate compensation
‘A few years ago we did not even know about climate change and now it has changed our lives forever,’ says Pakistan flooding survivor Ahmed Riaz
No ‘free pass’: Antigua and Barbuda PM tells Cop27 India and China must pay for loss and damage
My colleague Stuti Mishra reports from Sharm el-Sheikh:
India and China must pay climate compensations alongside other major polluters, the alliance for small island states has said during the ongoing UN climate summit.
Speaking to reporters including The Independent at the Cop27 venue on Tuesday evening, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who is also the chair for Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), called for all major polluters to pay towards the proposed climate compensations referred to as ‘loss and damage’ in the negotiations.
“We all know that India and China ... are major polluters and the polluters must pay,” PM Gaston Browne said. “I don’t think that there’s any free pass for any country.”
Antigua and Barbuda PM tells Cop27 India and China must pay for loss and damage
So far, demands to pay for climate finance and compensations have mainly been focused on developed nations like US and UK
Cop27 talks have ‘kicked off quite well’, says Germany’s climate envoy
Cop27 talks “have kicked off quite well” after a potential fight over the agenda was averted when countries agreed to formally debate the issue of financial support to poor nations for the loss and damage they suffer due to climate breakdown, Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan has said.
Ms Morgan expressed hopes there will be a “meaningful outcome” on the issue at the two-week talks as well as countries setting out more ambitious targets for cutting emissions and agreeing ways to ensure money flowing toward combating global warming is in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris accord.
“The most vulnerable nations [should] know that we stand side by side with them and that there will be more support just there for them when these damages occur,” she told The Associated Press. “How that will look exactly, that’s the negotiation here.”
UK export credit agency to offer ‘climate-resilient’ loans
The UK’s export credit agency has said it will become the world’s first to offer “climate-resilient” loans to support countries most vulnerable to the impacts of global heating.
UK Export Finance (UKEF) will offer loans which include the option to defer debt repayments in the event of catastrophes, the Treasury has announced, with details of the plan to be given in Eygypt.
“I am proud that UK Export Finance is the first export credit agency in the world to offer loans which suspend debt service payments for countries hit by climate catastrophes and natural disasters,” junior finance minister James Cartlidge said.
The proposals would allow vulnerable countries to defer debt repayments to free up resources to fund disaster relief, the ministry said.
